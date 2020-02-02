Sunday

2020 Jewish Music and Art Series: Cantor Yaakov “Yanky” Lemmer

Lemmer is one of the world’s leading young cantors and is one of three known as the “New York Cantors.” He performs traditional Hebrew liturgy, Yiddish folk, opera, Broadway, Israeli and Hasidic music. Presented by the Roanoke Jewish Federation.

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Virginia Western Community College, Whitman Auditorium, 3094 Colonial Ave. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: roanokejewishfederation@gmail.com

Monday

Cole Bluegrass Show

Bring the family for a night of bluegrass music. All ages are welcome. This month’s bands are Better Than We Sound and Mason Creek.

When: 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: Salem Senior Center, 110 Union St., Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: Dwayne Cole, dwayne@bluegrass-in-roanoke.com, 580-6637

Tuesday

The Simon and Garfunkel Story

The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their success as one of the best-selling music groups of the 1960s to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous “The Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Cost: $32, $47 and $72

Contact: www.theberglundcenter.com, 853-5483

Thursday

Glimpses into the Future of Science: Thomas Daniel

Daniel is the Joan and Richard Komen Endowed Chair in the Department of Biology at the University of Washington. A former MacArthur “genius” Fellowship awardee and Guggenheim Fellow, Daniel’s research and teaching are at the confluence of neuroscience, engineering, computing and biomechanics.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Roanoke College, Colket Center, Wortmann Ballroom, 221 College Lane, Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: www.roanoke.edu/events

Coffee Shop Talk: “Impeachment: What is it?”

Join Roanoke College history professor John Selby for a discussion of the history of impeachment in America and reflect on the profound questions that undergird this process.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mill Mountain Coffee & Tea, 17 E. Main St., Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: www.roanoke.edu/events

Thursday-Saturday

“Disney’s Frozen JR.”

Cave Spring Middle School Drama Club brings Elsa, Anna and the magical land of Arendelle to life on stage. Based on the 2018 Broadway musical, with a cast of beloved characters, and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, “Frozen JR.” is sure to thaw even the coldest heart.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Cave Spring Middle School Auditorium, 4880 Brambleton Ave., Roanoke

Cost: $5

Contact: katewgarcia@gmail.com

Friday

The SteelDrivers

Grammy-award winning band, The SteelDrivers return to Jefferson Center for an evening of innovative, expert bluegrass music. Throughout their career — one that encompasses four highly acclaimed albums and any number of awards and accolades — the band has demonstrated the ability to adapt to change with unwavering persistence.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Jefferson Center, Shaftman Performance Hall, 541 Luck Ave., Roanoke

Cost: $26-$48 (plus fee)

Contact: www.jeffcenter.org, 345-2550

Friday-Saturday

Tri-State Arenacross 2020 Indoor Championship Finals

The fastest Arenacross riders on the East Coast will compete for more than $10,000 in cash and prizes each night. The 2020 indoor championship series features motorcycle races in Pikeville and Lexington, Kentucky, Huntington, West Virginia with the championship finale in Salem.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

Cost: $26, $16 children 12 and younger, free children 4 and younger

Contact: www.salemciviccenter.com, 375-3004

Saturday

Messenger Legacy: Art Blakey Centennial

Ralph Peterson has put together a band of some of the strongest jazz players in the world to honor Art Blakey. As the last drummer chosen by Blakey to play by his side in the Jazz Messengers Two Drummer Big Band, Peterson is tasked with the unique responsibility to carry forth the torch and tradition of some of the finest music ever recorded in jazz.

When: Shows at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Where: Jefferson Center, Fostek Hall, 541 Luck Ave., Roanoke

Cost: $30 (plus fee)

Contact: www.jeffcenter.org, 345-2550

Saturday-Sunday

Big Lick Comic-Con

Featuring comics, celebrity guests and over 120 exhibitors featuring collectors, creators, artists, gaming, cosplay, food trucks, day specific entertainment and more. Pre- and post-party activities. Celebrity guests include Jason David Frank and James Marsters.

When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday (weekend pass entry at 10 a.m.), noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Berglund Special Events Center, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Cost: $15 single day general admission, $25 weekend pass, free kids 10 and younger

Contact: www.biglickcomiccon.com

