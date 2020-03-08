SUNDAY

International Women’s Day

The theme is #EachforEqual. A panel of women will share their equality stories.

When: 2 to 4 p.m.

Where: South County Library, 6303 Merriman Road, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 772-7507

Hollins Theatre Production: “Native Guard”

A theatrical reading based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning collection of poetry by Hollins alumna and former U.S. Poet Laureate Natasha Trethewey. Presented with visuals and live music, starring Broadway and TV actress January LaVoy, with Dominic Taylor, nationally renowned African American theatre maker and Hollins Theatre Resident Professional Teaching Artist. Also featuring Roanoke’s jazz and blues singer, Shawn Spencer.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Hollins University Theatre, 7916 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: www.hollins.edu/events

MONDAY

Garden Bros Circus

This year’s show is packed with breathtaking special effects, concert style sound and lighting and three rings bursting with excitement, laughter and memories that families will cherish.

When: 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Where: Berglund Coliseum, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Cost: $14-$39

Contact: www.theberglundcenter.com, 853-5483

TUESDAY

Roanoke Valley Sports Club: Scott Wachenheim

Wachenheim is the current head coach of the VMI Keydets football team and 2019 Southern Conference Coach of the Year.

When: 5:45 to 8 p.m.

Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

Cost: $17.50 members, $22 nonmembers, $10 kids ages 4-12

Contact: www.roanokevalleysportsclub.com, 353-1103

WEDNESDAY

Women’s Forum Keynote: The Global Impact of the Early Twentieth Century American Suffragist Movement

Patsy McDonald will discuss how the destabilization of the early 20th century ignited political and social upheavals that sought justice and equality of basic human rights for marginalized groups and how these same forces are at work today.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Roanoke College, Colket Center, Wortmann Ballroom, 221 College Lane, Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: www.roanoke.edu/events

Harlem Globetrotters

The Harlem Globetrotters are legendary worldwide, synonymous with one-of-a-kind family entertainment and great basketball skills for the past 90 years.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Berglund Coliseum, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Cost: $26-$309

Contact: www.theberglundcenter.com, 853-5483

THURSDAY

Artists and Musicians Lecture Series

A history talk by Nelson Harris hosted by Virginia Western Community College and the Harrison Museum of African Culture. Harris, the former mayor of Roanoke and an adjunct faculty member at Virginia Western, will be signing his new book “The Roanoke Valley in the 1940s.”

When: 5:30 p.m. reception and book signing, 6:15 p.m. speaking program

Where: Harrison Museum of African American Culture, Center in the Square, One Market Square, Roanoke

Cost: $20, free students with a Virginia Western ID

Contact: Joan Baker Washburn, 293-1310 or joanbwashburn@gmail.com

Coffee Shop Talk: The Rule of Law in America: The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly

This audience participation presentation looks at the rule of law through the lens of the visual arts. The end of our conversation of these works will hopefully encourage us to reflect on the important role we have in promoting and protecting the rule of law, the foundation of civil society.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Mill Mountain Coffee and Tea, 17 E. Main St., Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: www.roanoke.edu/events

SATURDAY

Freedom First St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Shamrock Festival

The parade will feature a special appearance by the Budweiser Clydesdales. Shamrock Festival features live music, adult beverages and more. Freedom First Kids’ Zone on Salem Avenue near Jefferson Street with games, inflatables, face painting and more. Plus the Corned Beef & Co. Celtic Celebration.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Downtown Roanoke, Jefferson Street at Elm Avenue to Campbell Avenue, ending at Williamson Road

Cost: Free

Contact: www.downtownroanoke.org

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Shamrock Festival Volleyball Tournament

When: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

Cost: $15 two-day pass, $10 single-day, free ages 10 and younger with a paying adult

Contact: www.shamrockfestival.org

REUNIONS

Patrick Henry High School

Classes of 1970 and 1971 will hold a reunion on May 1-2. The warm-up party will be at Corned Beef & Co. on May 1, 7 to 11 p.m. The main event is May 2 at the Hotel Roanoke, 7 to 11 p.m. The deadline for registration and payment is March 25. More information is available at phhsreunion.com. Class email addresses are phhs1970@outlook.com and phhs1971@outlook.com.

