Sunday
Taste of Virginia Expo & Market
Features sampling and sales of local to Virginia crafted foods, drinks, herbals, handicrafts and libations. A celebration of delicious and local Virginia foods, beverages and handmade goods. A local foods cooking demo by Chopped Champion, Tanya Cauthen, of Belmont Butchery in Richmond at 3:30 p.m. A social and live music by The Jared Stout Band beginning at 7:30 p.m.
When: 1 to 10 p.m.
Where: The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, 110 Shenandoah Ave., Roanoke
Cost: Free and open to the public
Contact: vabf.org/taste-of-virginia-expo-market/#!form/TasteVA2020
Listening to Paintings
Providing another fresh, exciting and engaging performance from Scott Williamson, who will tour you through the galleries with an a cappella performance that is unique to the Taubman’s exhibitions. A perfect way to combine music and art.
When: 3 to 4 p.m.
Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: www.taubmanmuseum.org
Monday
“Waitress”
Jenna is a waitress and expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life. When a baking contest in a nearby county — and a satisfying run-in with someone new — show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Cost: $42, $54.50, $77
Contact: www.theberglundcenter.com, 853-5483
Tuesday
Roanoke Valley Sports Club Meeting
Guest speaker Jim Hyson, an NCAA football official. Hyson has not only officiated ACC football games for 14 years but has also earned assignments in some of the premier bowl games in the country, such as the Peach Bowl, Sugar Bowl, Fiesta Bowl and last year’s Rose Bowl, which was part of the national championship semifinal.
When: 5:45 p.m. social time, 6:15 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. program
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
Cost: $17.50 members, $22 nonmembers, $10 kids ages 4-12
Contact: www.roanokevalleysportsclub.com, 353-1103
Roanoke Civil War Roundtable
Caroline Janney, the John L. Nau III Professor of History of the American Civil War and Nau Center Director at the University of Virginia, will discuss, “How the Civil War Generation Wished to Be Remembered.”
When: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Friendship, 397 Hershberger Road N.W., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: www.roanokecwrt.org
Thursday
Night Howls
Bundle up and bring your friends to the zoo to hear the wolves howl, the owls hoot and the big cats call. Participants will begin the night indoors enjoying hot cider and cookies while learning about nocturnal animals and the noises they make. Guests will then go outdoors for a guided tour of the zoo in the dark to observe the creatures and enjoy spectacular views of the city at night.
When: 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Where: Mill Mountain Zoo, 2404 Prospect Road, Roanoke
Cost: Members $12, $9 children; nonmembers $15, $12 children
Contact: www.mmzoo.org
Friday
Wine + Dine
Begin the evening with an optional tour of the museum’s banner exhibition, POP! Power from Warhol to Koons, followed by an opening reception and guided, coursed dining experience with live music. Tasting notes for each course will be led by head chef and owner of Blue Ridge Catering, Mark Baldwin, and Biltmore winemaker Sharon Fenchak. Ages 21 and older.
When: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke
Cost: $110
Contact: Purchase tickets at www.taubmanmuseum.org
Lenny Marcus Trio
Performing a diverse style of swinging, cool, sophisticated, jazzified Beethoven masterpieces, and Latin, toe-tapping, high energy music, as well as beautifully contemplative and engaging selections.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Hollins University, Talmade Recital Hall, Bradley, 7916 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: www.hollins.edu/events
Saturday
New Year of the Trees
In contemporary Israel, the day is celebrated as an ecological awareness day, and trees are planted in celebration. Family-friendly activities with Scott Williamson and museum staff. Kids of all ages are welcome to this nature-inspired half hour of music, art and creativity.
When: Performances 11 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 2:30 p.m.
Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: www.taubmanmuseum.org
Rail Yard Dawgs vs. Macon Mayhem
100th home game celebration.
When: 7:05 p.m.
Where: Berglund Coliseum, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Cost: $11-$22
Contact: www.theberglundcenter.com, 853-5483
