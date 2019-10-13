Sunday

Virginia’s Blue Ridge Gran Fondo

Gran Fondo is an Italian term meaning “big ride.” This Gran Fondo will feature three different routes — 30, 50 and 80 miles. Each route has been created to showcase Botetourt’s County’s scenic beauty and its communities. Each route will also feature memorable aid stations and small towns.

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Greenfield Education & Training Center, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville

Cost: Prices vary

Contact: www.muddysquirrel.com, 797-0217

Tuesday

Fall Festival

Hay rides, petting zoo, games, movies, snacks, crafts, glow in the dark pumpkin patch.

When: 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Where: Salem Family YMCA, 1126 Kime Lane, Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: www.ymcavbr.org, 387-9622

Thursday-Sunday

‘Blithe Spirit’

By Noel Coward. A novelist who holds a seance in a quest for book material ends up bedeviled by his ex-wife’s ghost in this macabre farce.

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Showtimers Community Theatre, 2067 McVitty Road S.W., Roanoke

Cost: $14, $7 ages 18 and younger

Contact: www.showtimers.org, 774-2660

Friday

Sinatra & Friends: Simply Swingin’ Starring Steve Lippia

The Roanoke Symphony Orchestra and big band performs the iconic hits made famous by Bobby Darin, Nat “King” Cole, Tony Bennett, Vic Damone, Sammy Davis Jr. and “Ol’ Blue Eyes.” Swing along with the Pops!

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

Cost: $32-$55

Contact: www.rso.com, 343-9127

Nosferatu with the Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra

This cinema classic is accompanied live by the 12-piece Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra, hailed as “the premier American ragtime orchestra” by the Washington Post.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Jefferson Center, Shaftman Performance Hall, 541 Luck Ave., Roanoke

Cost: $18 general admission (plus fee)

Contact: www.jeffcenter.org, 345-2550

Friday-Sunday

Anthem GO Outside Festival

Annual event combines interests for outdoor enthusiasts — camping, music, gear, races and demos in an outdoor setting.

When: 6 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: River’s Edge Park South, 302 Wiley Drive S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Free admission

Contact: www.roanokegofest.com, 853-3191

Saturday

Breakfast with the Animals: Eat with the Endangered

Mill Mountain Zoo is home to many vulnerable and endangered species. Learn about the different threats these animals are facing in the wild and other interesting information as well. After the keeper chats, attendees can do a 3-dimensional Model Magic sculpture of their favorite endangered species. Preregistration required.

When: 8:30 to 10 a.m.

Where: Mill Mountain Zoo, 2404 Prospect Road S.E., Roanoke

Cost: $14 members, $11 member child, $40 member family of 4; $18 nonmembers, $15 nonmember child; $55 nonmember family of 4

Contact: www.mmzoo.org, 343-3241

85th Anniversary of the Salem VA Medical Center

Celebrating 85 years of delivering exceptional health care to the ones who have borne the battle. Concert with Nashville recording artist Rockie Lynne. Presentation of Colors by Virginia Military Institute Honor Guard, the Global War on Terror Fallen Heroes Mobile Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Commemorative Pinning, music by the 29th Infantry Division Band, information on health care and benefits for veterans, children’s activities and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Salem VA Medical Center Baseball Field, 1970 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

Cost: Free admission

Contact: 855-3460

Saturday-Sunday

Roanoke Valley Gun Show

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Berglund Special Events Center, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Cost: $11, free kids 12 and younger with paid adult

Contact: www.showmastersgunshows.com

5th Annual Franklin County Artisan Studio & Harvest Tour

See the newest offerings of local Franklin County artists and artisans. There will be familiar names presenting their work, along with other artists appearing for the first time. Featuring 20 local artists under one roof.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; noon to 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Essig Recreation Center, 295 Technology Drive, Rocky Mount and Carter’s Fine Jewelers (open Saturday only), 400 Old Franklin Turnpike, Suite 117, Rocky Mount

Cost: Free admission and parking

Contact: www.artandharvest.com

