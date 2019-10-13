Sunday
Virginia’s Blue Ridge Gran Fondo
Gran Fondo is an Italian term meaning “big ride.” This Gran Fondo will feature three different routes — 30, 50 and 80 miles. Each route has been created to showcase Botetourt’s County’s scenic beauty and its communities. Each route will also feature memorable aid stations and small towns.
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Greenfield Education & Training Center, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville
Cost: Prices vary
Contact: www.muddysquirrel.com, 797-0217
Tuesday
Fall Festival
Hay rides, petting zoo, games, movies, snacks, crafts, glow in the dark pumpkin patch.
When: 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Where: Salem Family YMCA, 1126 Kime Lane, Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: www.ymcavbr.org, 387-9622
Thursday-Sunday
‘Blithe Spirit’
By Noel Coward. A novelist who holds a seance in a quest for book material ends up bedeviled by his ex-wife’s ghost in this macabre farce.
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday
Where: Showtimers Community Theatre, 2067 McVitty Road S.W., Roanoke
Cost: $14, $7 ages 18 and younger
Contact: www.showtimers.org, 774-2660
Friday
Sinatra & Friends: Simply Swingin’ Starring Steve Lippia
The Roanoke Symphony Orchestra and big band performs the iconic hits made famous by Bobby Darin, Nat “King” Cole, Tony Bennett, Vic Damone, Sammy Davis Jr. and “Ol’ Blue Eyes.” Swing along with the Pops!
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
Cost: $32-$55
Contact: www.rso.com, 343-9127
Nosferatu with the Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra
This cinema classic is accompanied live by the 12-piece Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra, hailed as “the premier American ragtime orchestra” by the Washington Post.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Jefferson Center, Shaftman Performance Hall, 541 Luck Ave., Roanoke
Cost: $18 general admission (plus fee)
Contact: www.jeffcenter.org, 345-2550
Friday-Sunday
Anthem GO Outside Festival
Annual event combines interests for outdoor enthusiasts — camping, music, gear, races and demos in an outdoor setting.
When: 6 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
Where: River’s Edge Park South, 302 Wiley Drive S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Free admission
Contact: www.roanokegofest.com, 853-3191
Saturday
Breakfast with the Animals: Eat with the Endangered
Mill Mountain Zoo is home to many vulnerable and endangered species. Learn about the different threats these animals are facing in the wild and other interesting information as well. After the keeper chats, attendees can do a 3-dimensional Model Magic sculpture of their favorite endangered species. Preregistration required.
When: 8:30 to 10 a.m.
Where: Mill Mountain Zoo, 2404 Prospect Road S.E., Roanoke
Cost: $14 members, $11 member child, $40 member family of 4; $18 nonmembers, $15 nonmember child; $55 nonmember family of 4
Contact: www.mmzoo.org, 343-3241
85th Anniversary of the Salem VA Medical Center
Celebrating 85 years of delivering exceptional health care to the ones who have borne the battle. Concert with Nashville recording artist Rockie Lynne. Presentation of Colors by Virginia Military Institute Honor Guard, the Global War on Terror Fallen Heroes Mobile Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Commemorative Pinning, music by the 29th Infantry Division Band, information on health care and benefits for veterans, children’s activities and more.
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Salem VA Medical Center Baseball Field, 1970 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
Cost: Free admission
Contact: 855-3460
Saturday-Sunday
Roanoke Valley Gun Show
When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Where: Berglund Special Events Center, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Cost: $11, free kids 12 and younger with paid adult
Contact: www.showmastersgunshows.com
5th Annual Franklin County Artisan Studio & Harvest Tour
See the newest offerings of local Franklin County artists and artisans. There will be familiar names presenting their work, along with other artists appearing for the first time. Featuring 20 local artists under one roof.
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; noon to 4 p.m. Sunday
Where: Essig Recreation Center, 295 Technology Drive, Rocky Mount and Carter’s Fine Jewelers (open Saturday only), 400 Old Franklin Turnpike, Suite 117, Rocky Mount
Cost: Free admission and parking
Contact: www.artandharvest.com
