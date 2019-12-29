The sixth annual basketball challenge awards the Mayor’s Cup and the Southwest Virginia County Cup this year to the winner of the marque matchup between Patrick Henry and William Fleming high schools. Includes the following lineup: noon, Hidden Valley High School vs. Cave Spring High School for the Southwest Virginia County Cup; 1:45 p.m., North Cross High School vs. Roanoke Catholic High School; 3:30 p.m., William Fleming High School girls vs. Patrick Henry High School girls for the Mayor’s Cup; 5:30 p.m., Patrick Henry High School boys vs. William Fleming High School boys for the Mayor’s Cup.

