The first of its kind in Roanoke, providing the community an opportunity to participate and share the performing, visual, culinary, literary and cultural arts together. Performances by Southwest Virginia Ballet and Roanoke Ballet Theatre, along with Mill Mountain Theater Conservatory, Roanoke Children’s Theater, The Grandin Theatre, the Jefferson Center Music Lab, and with musical performances by artists from Rhythm and Blues, Gospel, Latin and more. Roanoke Public Libraries book giveaway and Taubman Museum of Art’s ArtVenture tent. Food, wine and beer trucks. Symphony Under the Stars concert by the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra and Chorus at 7 p.m.