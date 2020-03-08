Roanoke Valley SPCA’s Tail Chaser 5K and 1 Mile Walk

Run or walk with your canine pal.

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 21

Where: Wasena Park, 1119 Wiley Drive S.W., Roanoke

Cost: $30, additional $15 for canine companion through March 19; $35, additional $20 for canine companion March 20-21

Contact: Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Roanoke/TailChaser

