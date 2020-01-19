Gamesteak is a twist on the traditional Beefsteak banquet, which originated in New York in the 19th century. This black tie event involves dining on wild game without utensils. Guests are given an apron when they arrive and are served a variety of dishes throughout the event. The evening also includes a cocktail hour, live auction, band and a short overview of the work that Roanoke Valley Medical Missions does for communities both locally and abroad.
