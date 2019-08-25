A way to honor and remember the New York City firefighters, police, and rescue workers who died in Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack on the Twin Towers. Each participant will pay tribute to a firefighter, police officer or EMS crew member by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the former World Trade Center. The tribute not only remembers the person’s sacrifice but symbolically completes their heroic journey to save others. Through firefighter and community participation, each of the 343 firefighters, 60 police officers, and 10 EMS workers will be honored. Registration fees and donations support the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and the families of firefighters killed in the line of duty.