Hosted by the Southwest Virginia Boat Dealers Association, this is a once-a-year opportunity to see dealers from Smith Mountain Lake and compare products by touching and seeing the offerings. It is also a business opportunity to present your products to boating enthusiasts. Exhibits of boating equipment, related products and services and more.
Save the date: Roanoke Boat Show
