Several beautifully appointed homes will be open for the public to tour. Tickets can be purchased at the entrance to Highland Park (corner of Washington Avenue and Fifth Street at Joel Richert Way) on the dates of the tour. All proceeds go directly back into the neighborhood of Old Southwest, as well as the maintenance and upkeep of the historic Alexander-Gish House and other events such as Neighbors Helping Neighbors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.