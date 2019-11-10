Several beautifully appointed homes will be open for the public to tour. Tickets can be purchased at the entrance to Highland Park (corner of Washington Avenue and Fifth Street at Joel Richert Way) on the dates of the tour. All proceeds go directly back into the neighborhood of Old Southwest, as well as the maintenance and upkeep of the historic Alexander-Gish House and other events such as Neighbors Helping Neighbors.

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

Load comments