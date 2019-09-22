Experience the “magic” of small town America. Explore more than 100 vendor spaces filled with crafts, antiques, art, apples, pumpkins and more. Smells of sausage, country ham and barbecue will fill the air, tempting your taste buds. Bring a lawn chair to sit while enjoying a full day of live bluegrass performances. Kids activities, an antique auto show and a Main Street sidewalk sale.
Save the date: Mountain Magic in Fall Bluegrass, Antiques and Crafts Festival
