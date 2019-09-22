Experience the “magic” of small town America. Explore more than 100 vendor spaces filled with crafts, antiques, art, apples, pumpkins and more. Smells of sausage, country ham and barbecue will fill the air, tempting your taste buds. Bring a lawn chair to sit while enjoying a full day of live bluegrass performances. Kids activities, an antique auto show and a Main Street sidewalk sale.

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

Load comments