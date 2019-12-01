Based on the beloved book by Roald Dahl, “Matilda” is the inspiring story of an extraordinary little girl with an unbounded imagination and incredible courage. She proves that despite the odds and possessing the strength to be yourself, you can do anything you put your mind to. This kid power production will captivate children and adults alike during the holidays.
