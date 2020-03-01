The 17th anniversary event includes a cocktail party with open bar, seated gourmet dinner, auctions with electronic bidding and music and dancing. Proceeds benefit Type 1 diabetes research.
Save the date: JDRF Denim and Diamonds Gala
Karen Belcher
Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
-
Winter lands flurry of punches into weekend, but likely down for count by next week
-
The best college basketball player in Virginia most fans haven’t heard of
-
Family fears Christiansburg park will cut off entrance to their property
-
Virginia Department of Health investigates possible coronavirus case in Southwest Virginia
-
Omni Homestead reveals plans for rehabilitation of Jefferson Pools
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.