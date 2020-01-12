Sample more than 30 wines from around the world (along with a few craft brews) while enjoying live music and expertly paired hors d’oeuvres and desserts. From bubbly sparklings to crisp whites to bold reds, seasoned wine stewards will guide you through your experience with tasting notes to help you discover your new favorite international wines. Souvenir wine glass.

Tags

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

Load comments