Sample more than 30 wines from around the world (along with a few craft brews) while enjoying live music and expertly paired hors d’oeuvres and desserts. From bubbly sparklings to crisp whites to bold reds, seasoned wine stewards will guide you through your experience with tasting notes to help you discover your new favorite international wines. Souvenir wine glass.
