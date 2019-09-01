The premier event of the Harrison Museum of African American Culture provides the primary resources to support the ongoing programs and operations of the museum. An array of diverse entertainment, educational forums and exposure to African American heritage as expressed through the performing arts, crafts, cuisines, customs and merchandise.

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

Load comments