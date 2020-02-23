Freedom First St. Patrick's Day Parade and Shamrock Festival
The parade will feature a special appearance by the Budweiser Clydesdales. Shamrock Festival features live music, adult beverages and more. Freedom First Kids' Zone on Salem Avenue near Jefferson Street with games, inflatables, face painting and more. Plus the Corned Beef & Co. Celtic Celebration.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 14
Where: downtown Roanoke, Jefferson Street at Elm Avenue to Campbell Avenue, ending at Williamson Road
Cost: Free
Contact: www.downtownroanoke.org
