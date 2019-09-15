This annual early autumn street festival is packed with shopping and activities focused on making things by hand, upcycling, reusing and backyard gardening and homesteading. Rain or shine. Featuring indie crafters, small farms, garden centers and ecofriendly vendors. Hands-on ecohacks for the home at The Good Living School tent in partnership with Downtown Roanoke Inc. Zero waste and urban homesteading demos and displays. The Good Times Recycle Station for hard-to-recycle items. Macaroni Kid’s upcycle themed play zone, Roanoke Skatepark Initiative Skate Zone and DJ.
Save the date: Flock 'n Roost Street Fest: Indie Crafts and Eco Hacks
