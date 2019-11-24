When: 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. seatings Dec. 7

Where: The Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center, 110 Shenandoah Ave. N.W., Roanoke

Cost: $45, $25 children, free children 2 and younger

Contact: www.chiprv.org, 857-0993

