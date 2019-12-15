Big Lick Downtown Countdown

Live bands, DJs, gaming, craft beer, food and fun to welcome the new year.

When: 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Dec. 31

Where: Market Square Plaza, Center in the Square and City Market Building, Downtown Roanoke

Cost: $10 in advance, $15 day of event, free children 12 and younger, $50 VIP

Contact: www.biglickentertainment.com, 224-1200

