Big Lick Downtown Countdown
Live bands, DJs, gaming, craft beer, food and fun to welcome the new year.
When: 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Dec. 31
Where: Market Square Plaza, Center in the Square and City Market Building, Downtown Roanoke
Cost: $10 in advance, $15 day of event, free children 12 and younger, $50 VIP
Contact: www.biglickentertainment.com, 224-1200
