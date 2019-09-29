Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

Follow Karen Belcher Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today