More sporting events and leagues in the United States and around the world were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic Friday, including the Boston Marathon.
The Boston Marathon on Friday was postponed for five months, sacrificing the customary Patriots Day start in the hopes of preserving the uninterrupted 124-year tradition of the world’s most prestigious long-distance run.
In delaying the marathon from April 20 to Sept. 14, the city avoids for now an event that draws more than 30,000 runners from around the world, packs them in buses and starting corrals and then sends them off on a 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston’s Back Bay. An estimated 1 million people line the course as it winds through eight cities and towns, high-fiving, hugging and even kissing the runners along the way.
The new date moves the race from the spring season to a crowded fall, with the London, Paris and Barcelona marathons also postponing until after the summer over COVID-19 concerns; Rome’s race was canceled. And it would come about one month after the world’s top runners are expected to — but with diminishing certainty — line up for the Olympic marathon in Japan. Because of the distance’s physical toll, most elite marathoners run no more than two races per year.
But Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said postponing the race was preferable to canceling, citing an estimated $211 million pumped into the city’s economy each year.
It is the first time that the race won’t be held in April.
“It won’t look right on the calendar,” Gov. Charlie Baker said. “But it’s the right thing to do.”
The mayor said there was no thought of excluding the tens of thousands of amateur runners who consider running Boston a bucket list achievement. The Tokyo Marathon went on as scheduled earlier this month with just over 200 elite runners but not the 38,000 recreational runners who had signed up.
“That’s not the Boston Marathon. We’re an inclusive marathon,” he said.
The Premier League and the Champions League were both suspended Friday as the outbreak continues to impact soccer.
The French and German leagues also dropped plans to play this weekend. After Spain and Italy previously made similar moves, all five of Europe’s biggest national competitions are now on hold.
Matches in England will be stopped until at least April 3 after five Premier League clubs said some players or staff were in self-isolation.
UEFA said it was stopping next week’s games in all competitions, including the two remaining Champions League matches that had not been already called off — Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea and Barcelona vs. Napoli.
Eight Europa League games scheduled for next Thursday were also postponed.
The German league had planned to hold this weekend’s games in empty stadiums. Hours later, the Bundesliga bowed to pressure and called the games off. The league has suspended its season.
The German league board says there is an increasing number of suspected coronavirus cases affecting German clubs.
Paderborn defender Luca Kilian is the first Bundesliga player to test positive for the new coronavirus.
Men’s Olympic qualifying was suspended Friday in soccer’s North and Central American and Caribbean region.
The U.S. under-23 team already was in Guadalajara, Mexico, where it had been scheduled to play group stage matches against Costa Rica on March 20, the Dominican Republic three days later and Mexico on March 26. CONCACAF did not announce a new date for qualifying.
CONCACAF said Friday it had suspended all competitions for 30 days, including the CONCACAF Champions League.
On the college front, the Big 12 Conference has canceled all athletic competitions for the rest of the academic year. The conference also announced Friday that practices have been suspended until March 29 and will be reevaluated at that time. That leaves the door open for the Big 12 to hold spring football practice.
The Southeastern Conference has suspended all athletic activities at least through April 15.
The NCAA announced Friday afternoon that it has suspended all in-person recruiting activities for college coaches in all sports — on and off campus — until at least April 15.
The NCAA noted that telephone calls and written correspondence between schools and prospective recruits would still be permitted during this period.
The XFL will be suspended for the rest of the 2020 season. The news happened just over five weeks into the latest iteration of the XFL.
