Wednesday

Cuba Birdwatching and Landscape Information Session

Joseph L Scarpaci gives an overview of three upcoming birdwatching and landscape appreciation trips to Soroa, Viñales, Bay of Pigs, and Havana, Cuba. The trips will be Jan. 17-26, Feb. 7-16 and Feb. 28-March 7, 2020.

When: 8 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Where: Blacksburg Public Library, Miller Street, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 230-3143

Thursday

Author Alyson Hagy in Conversation with Cathy Hankla

Franklin County native and award-winning author Alyson Hagy will join Hollins University professor Cathy Hankla at Book No Further. Hagy’s book “Scribe” was the Indie Next featured selection November 2018.

When: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Book No Further, 112 Market St. S.E., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 540-206-2505

Re-visioning Notre Dame: The Paris Palimpsest as an Aid to Reconstruction

Roanoke College Coffee Shop Talk features David Scaer, an associate professor of modern languages, who will speak about the reconstruction of Notre Dame after last April’s devastating fire. When: 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Mill Mountain Coffee and Tea, Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: -375-2386

Sunday

Blacksburg Meditation Group

The hour-long session includes silent meditation, and time for sitting and walking, followed by conversation.

When: 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: 205 Washington St. SW, 205 Washington St. S.W., Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: blacksburg.meditation@gmail.com

Monday

Parent Bereavement Support Group

This support group is for bereaved parents and grandparents who have lost an adult or adolescent child. Participants listen, share stories of loss and love and help each other.

When: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 1301 Gladewood Drive, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 257-3612

Roanoke Valley Sports Club

Tony Robie, Virginia Tech wrestling coach, will speak. Dinner will be at 6:15 p.m.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

Cost: $17.50 members, $22 non-members

Contact: 375-3004

Tuesday

Edith’s Book Group

The Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace Museum hosts a book group that connects to Edith Bolling Wilson through subject matter, character, historical time period or setting. The first selection is “American Wife” by Curtis Sittenfeld.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace Museum, 145 East Main St., Wytheville

Cost: Free

Contact: info@edithbollingwilson.org

