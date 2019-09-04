Wednesday
Cuba Birdwatching and Landscape Information Session
Joseph L Scarpaci gives an overview of three upcoming birdwatching and landscape appreciation trips to Soroa, Viñales, Bay of Pigs, and Havana, Cuba. The trips will be Jan. 17-26, Feb. 7-16 and Feb. 28-March 7, 2020.
When: 8 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.
Where: Blacksburg Public Library, Miller Street, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 230-3143
Thursday
Author Alyson Hagy in Conversation with Cathy Hankla
Franklin County native and award-winning author Alyson Hagy will join Hollins University professor Cathy Hankla at Book No Further. Hagy’s book “Scribe” was the Indie Next featured selection November 2018.
When: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Book No Further, 112 Market St. S.E., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 540-206-2505
Re-visioning Notre Dame: The Paris Palimpsest as an Aid to Reconstruction
Roanoke College Coffee Shop Talk features David Scaer, an associate professor of modern languages, who will speak about the reconstruction of Notre Dame after last April’s devastating fire. When: 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Mill Mountain Coffee and Tea, Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: -375-2386
Sunday
Blacksburg Meditation Group
The hour-long session includes silent meditation, and time for sitting and walking, followed by conversation.
When: 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Where: 205 Washington St. SW, 205 Washington St. S.W., Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: blacksburg.meditation@gmail.com
Monday
Parent Bereavement Support Group
This support group is for bereaved parents and grandparents who have lost an adult or adolescent child. Participants listen, share stories of loss and love and help each other.
When: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 1301 Gladewood Drive, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 257-3612
Roanoke Valley Sports Club
Tony Robie, Virginia Tech wrestling coach, will speak. Dinner will be at 6:15 p.m.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
Cost: $17.50 members, $22 non-members
Contact: 375-3004
Tuesday
Edith’s Book Group
The Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace Museum hosts a book group that connects to Edith Bolling Wilson through subject matter, character, historical time period or setting. The first selection is “American Wife” by Curtis Sittenfeld.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace Museum, 145 East Main St., Wytheville
Cost: Free
Contact: info@edithbollingwilson.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.