Thursday
Young at Art
An introduction to art for children ages 2-5. Includes a story, activity in the galleries and creating a piece of art in Art Venture.
When: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.
Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke
Cost: $5 per person; free for members
Contact: 342-5760
Opening Reception: Blacksburg High School Student Art Exhibit
All are welcome at this reception to honor the student artists of Blacksburg High School. The exhibit will be up through the end of the month.
When: 5 to 7 p.m.
Where: Montgomery Museum of Art & History, 300 S. Pepper St., Christiansburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 382-5644
Friday
Strolling into Art
Children younger than 2 can sing, read, explore the galleries and play.
When: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.
Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke
Cost: $5 per person; free for children younger than 2 and members
Contact: 342-5760
Paint Like a Pop Artist
Use the “POP Power” exhibition for inspiration to create small-scale paintings. Register online at taubmanmuseum.org.
When: 12:15 to 1:15 p.m.
Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke
Cost: $12 general; $10 members
Contact: 342-5760
Artful Journeys
Elementary and middle school age children can work with a variety of materials and learn about artistic concepts.
When: 2 to 3 p.m.
Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke
Cost: $8 general; $5 members (per child, accompanying adults free)
Contact: 342-5760
Art by Night at Gallery 202
Meet the artists, see their studios with artworks in progress and sign up for art classes.
When: 5 to 9 p.m.
Where: Gallery 202, 206 Market Square, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 798-1299
Meet-the-Artist Reception: “Origami World” by Sandy Horton
Sandy Horton explores natural themes like mountains, flowers and leaves, birds and various mammals in her paintings.
When: 5 to 7 p.m.
Where: Art Pannonia, 114 N. Main St., Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 552-0336
Featured Artists Show Opening Reception
Showcasing the works of Ryan Gerstemeier, Rod Adams and Gina Louthian-Stanley.
When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: The Market Gallery, 23 Salem Ave., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 312-8463
Art by Night at The Little Gallery
Featured artists, special demonstrations and refreshments.
When: 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: The Little Gallery, 301 Market St., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 206-2936
Saturday
New River Stage presents: “Oliver Twist”
The fast-moving melodrama chronicles the adventures of an orphan redeemed from a life of cruel poverty and crime. Recommended for ages middle school and above due to depictions of child abuse, domestic abuse and stage violence. Tickets available at the door or online at newriverstage.org.
When: 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Where: The Village Center at Warm Hearth, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg
Cost: $12 adults; $10 seniors and students
Contact: 585-4295
Musica Viva presents: “Musical Mosaic”
Featuring Blacksburg native and pianist Elizabeth Jeanne Schumann, as well as double bass player Samuel Suggs, violinist Yevgeniy Dovgalyuk and violist Luca Trombetta. Tickets can be purchased at musicaviva-swva.com.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Moss Arts Center, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg
Cost: $25 adults; $15 students; $7 ages 3-18
Contact: 866-585-4960
Sunday
Teen Art Studio: Let’s Draw
Teen participants can explore drawing mediums, paper and styles. Each Sunday will be dedicated to a new style of drawing.
When: 2 to 4 p.m.
Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke
Cost: $20 general; $16 members
Contact: 342-5760
New River Stage presents: “Oliver Twist”
See Saturday’s listing.
When: 3 p.m.
“Native Guard”
A theater production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning collection of poetry by former U.S. Poet Laureate Natasha Trethewey, who will speak after the performance.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Hollins University, 7916 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: hollins.edu
Monday
RSO presents: “Behind the Silence”
A multimedia musical presentation that pays tribute to the music and art that survived the Holocaust.
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Temple Emanuel, 1163 Persinger Road S.W., Roanoke
Cost: SOLD OUT
Contact: 343-9127
Tuesday
Opening Reception: “Travel Is Good for the Soul”
Floyd-based painter Cheryl Mackian depicts people, architecture and the motion of cities themselves in her works, which will be on display through May 7.
When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery, 600 Unruh Drive, Radford
Cost: Free
Contact: 731-5031
Tile Engraving with Glowforge
Learn how to use the library’s new high-precision laser cutter and engraver to create custom designs on tile squares. Registration required.
When: 6 to 7 p.m.
Where: Vinton Library, 300 S. Pollard St., Vinton
Cost: Free
Contact: 857-5043
The Quilting Party March Meeting
Longtime quilter Marti Snyder will describe useful solutions and techniques for addressing common sewing and quilting problems.
When: 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Where: St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, 2308 Merrimac Road, Blacksburg
Cost: $5 visitors; $20 annual membership
Contact: kutauber@aol.com
Wednesday
Artful Journeys
See Friday’s listing.
When: 4 to 5 p.m.
