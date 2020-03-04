Thursday

Young at Art

An introduction to art for children ages 2-5. Includes a story, activity in the galleries and creating a piece of art in Art Venture.

When: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.

Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke

Cost: $5 per person; free for members

Contact: 342-5760

Opening Reception: Blacksburg High School Student Art Exhibit

All are welcome at this reception to honor the student artists of Blacksburg High School. The exhibit will be up through the end of the month.

When: 5 to 7 p.m.

Where: Montgomery Museum of Art & History, 300 S. Pepper St., Christiansburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 382-5644

Friday

Strolling into Art

Children younger than 2 can sing, read, explore the galleries and play.

When: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.

Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke

Cost: $5 per person; free for children younger than 2 and members

Contact: 342-5760

Paint Like a Pop Artist

Use the “POP Power” exhibition for inspiration to create small-scale paintings. Register online at taubmanmuseum.org.

When: 12:15 to 1:15 p.m.

Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke

Cost: $12 general; $10 members

Contact: 342-5760

Artful Journeys

Elementary and middle school age children can work with a variety of materials and learn about artistic concepts.

When: 2 to 3 p.m.

Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke

Cost: $8 general; $5 members (per child, accompanying adults free)

Contact: 342-5760

Art by Night at Gallery 202

Meet the artists, see their studios with artworks in progress and sign up for art classes.

When: 5 to 9 p.m.

Where: Gallery 202, 206 Market Square, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 798-1299

Meet-the-Artist Reception: “Origami World” by Sandy Horton

Sandy Horton explores natural themes like mountains, flowers and leaves, birds and various mammals in her paintings.

When: 5 to 7 p.m.

Where: Art Pannonia, 114 N. Main St., Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 552-0336

Featured Artists Show Opening Reception

Showcasing the works of Ryan Gerstemeier, Rod Adams and Gina Louthian-Stanley.

When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: The Market Gallery, 23 Salem Ave., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 312-8463

Art by Night at The Little Gallery

Featured artists, special demonstrations and refreshments.

When: 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: The Little Gallery, 301 Market St., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 206-2936

Saturday

New River Stage presents: “Oliver Twist”

The fast-moving melodrama chronicles the adventures of an orphan redeemed from a life of cruel poverty and crime. Recommended for ages middle school and above due to depictions of child abuse, domestic abuse and stage violence. Tickets available at the door or online at newriverstage.org.

When: 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Where: The Village Center at Warm Hearth, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg

Cost: $12 adults; $10 seniors and students

Contact: 585-4295

Musica Viva presents: “Musical Mosaic”

Featuring Blacksburg native and pianist Elizabeth Jeanne Schumann, as well as double bass player Samuel Suggs, violinist Yevgeniy Dovgalyuk and violist Luca Trombetta. Tickets can be purchased at musicaviva-swva.com.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Moss Arts Center, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg

Cost: $25 adults; $15 students; $7 ages 3-18

Contact: 866-585-4960

Sunday

Teen Art Studio: Let’s Draw

Teen participants can explore drawing mediums, paper and styles. Each Sunday will be dedicated to a new style of drawing.

When: 2 to 4 p.m.

Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke

Cost: $20 general; $16 members

Contact: 342-5760

New River Stage presents: “Oliver Twist”

When: 3 p.m.

“Native Guard”

A theater production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning collection of poetry by former U.S. Poet Laureate Natasha Trethewey, who will speak after the performance.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Hollins University, 7916 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: hollins.edu

Monday

RSO presents: “Behind the Silence”

A multimedia musical presentation that pays tribute to the music and art that survived the Holocaust.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Temple Emanuel, 1163 Persinger Road S.W., Roanoke

Cost: SOLD OUT

Contact: 343-9127

Tuesday

Opening Reception: “Travel Is Good for the Soul”

Floyd-based painter Cheryl Mackian depicts people, architecture and the motion of cities themselves in her works, which will be on display through May 7.

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery, 600 Unruh Drive, Radford

Cost: Free

Contact: 731-5031

Tile Engraving with Glowforge

Learn how to use the library’s new high-precision laser cutter and engraver to create custom designs on tile squares. Registration required.

When: 6 to 7 p.m.

Where: Vinton Library, 300 S. Pollard St., Vinton

Cost: Free

Contact: 857-5043

The Quilting Party March Meeting

Longtime quilter Marti Snyder will describe useful solutions and techniques for addressing common sewing and quilting problems.

When: 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Where: St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, 2308 Merrimac Road, Blacksburg

Cost: $5 visitors; $20 annual membership

Contact: kutauber@aol.com

Wednesday

Artful Journeys

When: 4 to 5 p.m.

