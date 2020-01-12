Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...SOUTH WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...THE GREENBRIER VALLEY AND ALLEGHANY HIGHLANDS, SOUTH TO THE NEW RIVER VALLEY, EAST TO THE VIRGINIA AND NORTH CAROLINA FOOTHILLS. * WHEN...UNTIL 4 AM EST SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A LINE OF SHOWERS, WITH EMBEDDED THUNDERSTORMS TONIGHT COULD BRING EVEN STRONGER WIND GUSTS, ESPECIALLY ALONG THE HIGHER RIDGES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&