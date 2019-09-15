Dear Annie: I am a single woman who is quite social, and frequently I go out to dinner during the week with a close group of friends. We also go to bars or clubs about twice a month on Saturday nights. Many of my friends love to get out on the dance floor and dance the night away. I’ve never enjoyed dancing, and so my preference is to just enjoy the social part of our nights out. This is where the trouble begins.
One friend has decided that I “need” to dance, and he has made it his mission to get me out on the dance floor. It began as a joke, but now every time I see him, he asks me if I have started taking dance lessons and says that he can’t wait to see me out on the dance floor.
In my opinion, he has taken this too far. And I am not sure what to do. His constant “joking” is beginning to feel like harassment, and I really want it to end. On multiple occasions, in a very clear tone with very clear wording, I have told him I don’t dance and that is my choice. Yet the chiding continues.
Soon we both will be attending events that will include dancing, and I would like to be able to enjoy myself without the fear of him tugging me toward the dance floor or making a joke out of the fact that I don’t dance. As I mentioned, I am a “nondancer” and I am honestly baffled that this has become such a focus for him. I should mention that his attention is not due to any attraction on his part as he is happily married. The only solution I can think of is not participating in our nights outs anymore, which I don’t want to do. Any suggestions?
Dear Perturbed: I’m not so sure that you can rule out his being attracted to you. In any case, regardless of his motivations, his actions are way out of line. Perhaps it’s time to enlist the help of a trusted friend in the group: Let this mutual friend know the situation, and this person can intercept when he or she sees Mr. Footloose dancing his way over to you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.