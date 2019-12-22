BOYS

THURSDAY

Battle of the Border Classic

At Morehead H.S., Eden, N.C.

Martinsville vs. McMichael, N.C., 6 p.m.

Grand Home Furnishings Holiday Classic

At UVa-Wise

Richlands vs. Rye Cove, 4 p.m.

Lee vs. Grundy, 5:30 p.m.

Northwood vs. Ridgeview, 7 p.m.

Chilhowie vs. J.I. Burton, 8:30 p.m.

Harry Johnson Holiday Classic

At George Washington H.S., Danville

Magna Vista vs. Carlisle, 1 p.m.

Dan River vs. Holy Cross, 3 p.m.

Westover Christian vs. Green Run, 6 p.m.

George Washington vs. Faith Christian, 8 p.m.

K-Guard Holiday Classic

At Salem Civic Center

Lord Botetourt vs. Hidden Valley, 3 p.m.

Cave Spring vs. Floyd County, 4:30 p.m.

Salem vs. Jefferson Forest, 6 p.m.

William Fleming vs. Broadway, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Battle of the Border Classic

At Morehead H.S., Eden, N.C.

Martinsville vs. Morehead, N.C., 6 p.m.

Buckingham County Holiday Classic

At Buckingham County H.S.

Staunton River vs. Appomattox County, 6 p.m.

Buffalo Gap Invitational

At Buffalo Gap H.S.

James River vs. Buffalo Gap, 6:45 p.m.

Altavista vs. Riverheads, 8:30 p.m.

Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic

At Charlottesville H.S.

Western Albemarle vs. Stafford, 2 p.m.

Liberty vs. Albemarle, 3:45 p.m.

Nelson County vs. West Potomac, 5:30 p.m.

Charlottesville vs. Kettle Run, 7:15 p.m.

First Community Bank Christmas Tournament

At Fort Chiswell H.S.

Auburn vs. Johnson County (Tenn.), 4 p.m.

Fort Chiswell vs. Galax, 5:30 p.m.

Radford vs. Abingdon, 7 p.m.

George Wythe vs. Pulaski County, 8:30 p.m.

Grand Home Furnishings Holiday Classic

At UVa-Wise

Chilhowie-J.I. Burton winner vs. Union, 8:30 p.m.

Harry Johnson Holiday Classic

At George Washington H.S., Danville

Consolation semifinals

Carlisle-Magna Vista loser vs. Green Run-Westover Christian loser, 1 p.m.

Dan River-Holy Cross loser vs. George Washington-Faith Christian loser, 3 p.m.

Championship semifinals

Carlisle-Magna Vista winner vs. Green Run-Westover Christian winner, 6 p.m.

Dan River-Holy Cross winner vs. George Washington-Faith Christian winner, 8 p.m.

K-Guard Holiday Classic

At Salem Civic Center

Consolation semifinals

Lord Botetourt-Hidden Valley loser vs. Cave Spring-Floyd County loser, 3 p.m.

Salem-Jefferson Forest loser vs. William Fleming-Broadway loser, 4:30 p.m.

Championship semifinals

Lord Botetourt-Hidden Valley winner vs. Cave Spring-Floyd County winner, 6 p.m.

Salem-Jefferson Forest winner vs. William Fleming-Broadway winner, 7:30 p.m.

Star City Tire & Battery NIT

At Northside H.S.

Liberty Christian vs. Chatham, 2:30 p.m.

Christiansburg vs. Franklin County, 4:15 p.m.

William Byrd vs. Rockbridge County, 6 p.m.

Northside vs. Brookville, 7:45 p.m.

SATURDAY

Buckingham County Holiday Classic

At Buckingham County H.S.

Staunton River vs. Buckingham County, 8 p.m.

Buffalo Gap Invitational

At Buffalo Gap H.S.

James River vs. Riverheads, noon

Altavista vs. Buffalo Gap, 1:45 p.m.

Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic

At Western Albemarle H.S.

Liberty vs. TBA

First Community Bank Christmas Tournament

At Fort Chiswell H.S.

Consolation semifinals

Auburn-Johnson County (Tenn.) loser vs. Radford-Abingdon loser, 4 p.m.

Fort Chiswell-Galax loser vs. George Wythe-Pulaski County loser, 5:30 p.m.

Championship semifinals

Auburn-Johnson County (Tenn.) winner vs. Radford-Abingdon winner, 7 p.m.

Fort Chiswell-Galax winner vs. George Wythe-Pulaski County winner, 8:30 p.m.

Grand Home Furnishings Holiday Classic

At UVa-Wise

Chilhowie-J.I. Burton loser vs. Lee-Grundy loser, 5:30 p.m.

Harry Johnson Holiday Classic

At George Washington H.S., Danville

Seventh place, 1 p.m.

Fourth place, 3 p.m.

Third place, 6 p.m.

Championship, 8 p.m.

K-Guard Holiday Classic

At Salem Civic Center

Seventh place, 3 p.m.

Fifth place, 4:30 p.m.

Third place, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Star City Tire & Battery NIT

At Northside H.S.

Consolation semifinals

Liberty Christian-Chatham loser vs. Christiansburg-Franklin County loser, 2:30 p.m.

William Byrd-Rockbridge County loser vs. Northside-Brookville loser, 4:15 p.m.

Championship semifinals

Liberty Christian-Chatham winner vs. Christiansburg-Franklin County winner, 6 p.m.

William Byrd-Rockbridge County winner vs. Northside-Brookville winner, 7:45 p.m.

MONDAY, DEC. 30

Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic

At Western Albemarle H.S.

Liberty vs. TBA

First Community Bank Christmas Tournament

At Fort Chiswell H.S.

Seventh place, 4 p.m.

Fifth place, 5:30 p.m.

Third place, 7 p.m.

Championship, 8:30 p.m.

Grand Home Furnishings Holiday Classic

At UVa-Wise

Chilhowie vs. TBA

Star City Tire & Battery NIT

At Northside H.S.

Seventh place, 2:30 p.m.

Fifth place, 4:15 p.m.

Third place, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:45 p.m.

GIRLS

THURSDAY

Battle of the Border Classic

At Morehead H.S., Eden, N.C.

Martinsville vs. McMichael, N.C., 3 p.m.

Boo Williams/Ronald Curry Christmas Tournament

At Boo Williams Sports Complex, Hampton

St. Anne’s-Belfield vs. Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Pulaski County vs. Menchville, 6 p.m.

Miller vs. Stonewall Jackson-Manassas, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton vs. T.C. Williams, 9 p.m.

Harry Johnson Holiday Classic

At George Washington H.S., Danville

George Washington vs. Magna Vista, 11 a.m.

FRIDAY

Battle of the Border Classic

At Morehead H.S., Eden, N.C.

Martinsville vs. Morehead, N.C., 4:30 p.m.

Boo Williams/Ronald Curry Christmas Tournament

At Boo Williams Sports Complex, Hampton

Pulaski County vs. TBA

Harry Johnson Holiday Classic

At George Washington H.S., Danville

Faith Christian vs. George Washington, 11 a.m.

Knights Winter Classic

At Cave Spring Middle School

Franklin County vs. E.C. Glass, 2 p.m.

Lord Botetourt vs. Liberty Christian, 4 p.m.

Brookville vs. Abingdon, 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Boo Williams/Ronald Curry Christmas Tournament

At Boo Williams Sports Complex, Hampton

Pulaski County vs. TBA

Harry Johnson Holiday Classic

At George Washington H.S., Danville

Magna Vista vs. Faith Christian, 11 a.m.

Knights Winter Classic

At Cave Spring Middle School

Consolation semifinals

Franklin County-E.C. Glass loser vs. Lord Botetourt-Brookville loser, 2 p.m.

Brookville-Abingdon loser vs. Salem, 3:45 p.m.

Championship semifinals

Franklin County-E.C. Glass winner vs. Lord Botetourt-Brookville winner, 5:30 p.m.

Brookville-Abingdon winner vs. Cave Spring, 7:15 p.m.

Knights Winter Classic

At Cave Spring Middle School

Seventh place, 2 p.m.

Fifth place, 3:45 p.m.

Third place, 5:30 p.m.

Championship, 7:15 p.m.

