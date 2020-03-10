BOYS
CLASS 6
Tuesday
Semifinals
South County 61, Massaponax 42
Centreville 62, Western Branch 55
Saturday
At Siegel Center, Richmond
Championship
Centreville (21-7) vs. South County (27-3), 1 p.m.
CLASS 5
Tuesday
Semifinals
Green Run 72, Potomac Falls 48
Norview 50, Patrick Henry 45
Saturday
At Siegel Center, Richmond
Championship
Norview (24-3) vs. Green Run (24-3), 6:30 p.m.
CLASS 4
Tuesday
Semifinals
King’s Fork 67, George Washington 41
Woodrow Wilson 77, Millbrook 58
Friday
At Siegel Center, Richmond
Championship
Kings’ Fork (24-3) vs. Woodrow Wilson (19-8), 2:30 p.m.
CLASS 3
Tuesday
Semifinals
Lakeland 43, Western Albemarle 35
Cave Spring 64, Central-Woodstock 53
Friday
At Siegel Center, Richmond
Championship
Cave Spring (27-2) vs. Lakeland (19-8), 8 p.m.
CLASS 2
Tuesday
Semifinals
Gate City 61, Radford 55, OT
John Marshall 78, East Rockingham 44
Thursday
At Siegel Center, Richmond
Championship
John Marshall (23-2) vs. Gate City (24-5), 2:30 p.m.
CLASS 1
Tuesday
Semifinals
Auburn 63, Grundy 51
Mathews 56, Colonial Beach 53, OT
Thursday
At Siegel Center, Richmond
Championship
Auburn (22-6) vs. Mathews (22-7), 8 p.m.
GIRLS
CLASS 6
Tuesday
Semifinals
James Madison 62, James River-Midlothian 42
Thomas Edison 53, Western Branch 35
Saturday
At Siegel Center, Richmond
Championship
Thomas Edison (18-5) vs. James Madison (27-1), 11 a.m.
CLASS 5
Tuesday
Semifinals
Princess Anne 107, Woodgrove 45
Highland Springs 59, Patrick Henry 35
Saturday
At Siegel Center, Richmond
Championship
Princess Anne (26-1) vs. Highland Springs (24-2), 4:30 p.m.
CLASS 4
Tuesday
Semifinals
Hampton 54, Loudoun Valley 49
Monacan 74, Millbrook 64
Friday
At Siegel Center, Richmond
Championship
Monacan (25-2) vs. Hampton (26-1), 12:30 p.m.
CLASS 3
Tuesday
Semifinals
Spotswood 59, Lakeland 41
Lord Botetourt 69, Booker T. Washington 43
Friday
At Siegel Center, Richmond
Championship
Lord Botetourt (25-3) vs. Spotswood (27-2), 6 p.m.
CLASS 2
Tuesday
Semifinals
Gate City 59, Union 52
Luray 52, Strasburg 36
Thursday
At Siegel Center, Richmond
Championship
Gate City (19-11) vs. Luray (29-1), 12:30 p.m.
CLASS 1
Tuesday
Semifinals
Honaker 37, PH-Glade Spring 29
Surry County 37, Riverheads 23
Thursday
At Siegel Center, Richmond
Championship
Surry County (26-4) vs. Hoanker (23-6), 6 p.m.
