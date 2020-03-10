BOYS

CLASS 6

Tuesday

Semifinals

South County 61, Massaponax 42

Centreville 62, Western Branch 55

Saturday

At Siegel Center, Richmond

Championship

Centreville (21-7) vs. South County (27-3), 1 p.m.

CLASS 5

Tuesday

Semifinals

Green Run 72, Potomac Falls 48

Norview 50, Patrick Henry 45

Saturday

At Siegel Center, Richmond

Championship

Norview (24-3) vs. Green Run (24-3), 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 4

Tuesday

Semifinals

King’s Fork 67, George Washington 41

Woodrow Wilson 77, Millbrook 58

Friday

At Siegel Center, Richmond

Championship

Kings’ Fork (24-3) vs. Woodrow Wilson (19-8), 2:30 p.m.

CLASS 3

Tuesday

Semifinals

Lakeland 43, Western Albemarle 35

Cave Spring 64, Central-Woodstock 53

Friday

At Siegel Center, Richmond

Championship

Cave Spring (27-2) vs. Lakeland (19-8), 8 p.m.

CLASS 2

Tuesday

Semifinals

Gate City 61, Radford 55, OT

John Marshall 78, East Rockingham 44

Thursday

At Siegel Center, Richmond

Championship

John Marshall (23-2) vs. Gate City (24-5), 2:30 p.m.

CLASS 1

Tuesday

Semifinals

Auburn 63, Grundy 51

Mathews 56, Colonial Beach 53, OT

Thursday

At Siegel Center, Richmond

Championship

Auburn (22-6) vs. Mathews (22-7), 8 p.m.

GIRLS

CLASS 6

Tuesday

Semifinals

James Madison 62, James River-Midlothian 42

Thomas Edison 53, Western Branch 35

Saturday

At Siegel Center, Richmond

Championship

Thomas Edison (18-5) vs. James Madison (27-1), 11 a.m.

CLASS 5

Tuesday

Semifinals

Princess Anne 107, Woodgrove 45

Highland Springs 59, Patrick Henry 35

Saturday

At Siegel Center, Richmond

Championship

Princess Anne (26-1) vs. Highland Springs (24-2), 4:30 p.m.

CLASS 4

Tuesday

Semifinals

Hampton 54, Loudoun Valley 49

Monacan 74, Millbrook 64

Friday

At Siegel Center, Richmond

Championship

Monacan (25-2) vs. Hampton (26-1), 12:30 p.m.

CLASS 3

Tuesday

Semifinals

Spotswood 59, Lakeland 41

Lord Botetourt 69, Booker T. Washington 43

Friday

At Siegel Center, Richmond

Championship

Lord Botetourt (25-3) vs. Spotswood (27-2), 6 p.m.

CLASS 2

Tuesday

Semifinals

Gate City 59, Union 52

Luray 52, Strasburg 36

Thursday

At Siegel Center, Richmond

Championship

Gate City (19-11) vs. Luray (29-1), 12:30 p.m.

CLASS 1

Tuesday

Semifinals

Honaker 37, PH-Glade Spring 29

Surry County 37, Riverheads 23

Thursday

At Siegel Center, Richmond

Championship

Surry County (26-4) vs. Hoanker (23-6), 6 p.m.

Load comments