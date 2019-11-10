FINAL TIMESLAND FOOTBALL STANDINGS

BLUE RIDGE

DISTRICT OVERALL

Lord Botetourt 5 0 10 0

Northside 4 1 7 3

Franklin County 3 2 6 4

William Byrd 2 3 3 7

William Fleming 1 4 3 7

Staunton River 0 5 1 9

PIEDMONT

G. Washington 5 1 7 3

Bassett 4 2 6 4

Halifax County 4 2 6 4

Magna Vista 4 2 7 3

Patrick County 3 3 5 5

Tunstall 1 5 1 9

Martinsville 0 6 0 10

RIVER RIDGE

Salem 6 0 9 1

Pulaski County 4 2 8 2

Hidden Valley 4 2 6 4

Blacksburg 3 3 7 3

Patrick Henry 2 4 6 4

Christiansburg 2 4 5 5

Cave Spring 0 6 1 9

SEMINOLE

Heritage 7 0 9 1

E.C. Glass 6 1 9 1

Liberty Christian 5 2 7 3

Jefferson Forest 4 3 6 4

Brookville 3 4 4 6

Amherst County 2 5 2 8

Rustburg 1 6 3 7

Liberty 0 7 1 9

SOUTHWEST

Graham 5 0 8 2

Richlands 4 1 6 4

Tazewell 3 2 6 4

Marion 1 4 3 7

Lebanon 1 4 1 9

Virginia High 1 4 1 9

VALLEY

Spotswood 5 0 10 0

Rockbridge County 4 1 8 2

Harrisonburg 3 2 5 5

Turner Ashby 2 3 5 5

Broadway 1 4 1 9

Waynesboro 0 5 0 10

HOGOHEEGEE

PH-Glade Spring 4 0 10 0

Chilhowie 3 1 8 2

Rural Retreat 2 2 4 5

Holston 1 3 6 4

Northwood 0 4 1 9

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE

Galax 4 0 8 1

George Wythe 3 1 7 2

Auburn 1 3 5 5

Fort Chiswell 1 3 4 6

Grayson County 1 3 3 7

PIONEER

Narrows 5 0 10 0

Covington 4 1 6 4

Parry McCluer 3 2 3 7

Eastern Montgomery 2 3 2 8

Bath County 1 4 1 9

Craig County 0 5 2 8

THREE RIVERS

Radford 5 1 8 2

Glenvar 5 1 6 4

Floyd County 4 2 6 4

Giles 3 3 3 7

James River 2 4 4 6

Carroll County 2 4 3 7

Alleghany 0 6 1 9

VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT

North Cross 3 0 9 1

Blue Ridge 2 1 8 3

Hargrave Mil. 1 2 2 7

Fishburne Mil. 0 3 2 6

INDEPENDENT

Roanoke Catholic 8 1

POSTSEASON FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

REGION 6A

No. 8 Western Branch (4-6) at No. 1 Oscar Smith (9-1)

No. 5 Franklin County (6-4) at No. 4 Landstown (7-3)

No. 6 Grassfield (5-5) at No. 3 Thomas Dale (7-3)

No. 7 Cosby (5-5) at No. 2 Ocean Lakes (7-3)

REGION 6B

No. 8 John Champe (6-4) at No. 1 Freedom-Prince William (10-0)

No. 5 Stonewall Jackson-Manassas (8-2) at No. 4 Massaponax (8-2)

No. 6 Gar-Field (7-3) at No. 3 Colonial Forge (8-2)

No. 7 C.D. Hylton (5-5) at No. 2 Patriot (9-1)

REGION 6C

No. 8 Falls Church (6-4) at No. 1 South County (10-0)

No. 5 T.C. Williams (7-3) at No. 4 West Springfield (6-4)

No. 6 James Robinson (5-5) at No. 3 Lake Braddock (8-2)

No. 7 Justice (6-4) at No. 2 Mount Vernon (9-1)

REGION 6D

No. 8 Wakefield (5-5) at No. 1 Westfield (10-0)

No. 5 South Lakes (6-4) at No. 4 Chantilly (8-2)

No. 6 George Marshall (6-4) at No. 3 Yorktown (9-1)

No. 7 Centreville (4-6) at No. 2 James Madison (7-3)

REGION 5A

No. 8 Frank Cox (6-4) at No. 1 Salem-Virginia Beach (10-0)

No. 5 Woodside (9-1) at No. 4 Princess Anne (8-2)

No. 6 Nansemond River (8-2) at No. 3 Indian River (8-2)

No. 7 Deep Creek (7-3) at No. 2 Maury (10-0)

REGION 5B

No. 8 Henrico (6-4) at No. 1 Highland Springs (10-0)

No. 5 Clover Hill (8-2) at No. 4 Varina (8-2)

No. 6 Prince George (7-3) at No. 3 Deep Run (10-0)

No. 7 Douglas Freeman (7-3) at No. 2 Manchester (9-1)

REGION 5C

No. 1 Stone Bridge (9-1), bye

No. 5 Potomac Falls (4-6) at No. 4 Riverside (6-4)

No. 6 R.E. Lee-Springfield (1-9) at No. 3 Briar Woods (5-5)

No. 2 Woodgrove (6-4), bye

REGION 5D

No. 8 Stafford (2-8) at No. 1 Mountain View (8-2)

No. 5 William Fleming (3-7) at No. 4 Harrisonburg (5-5)

No. 6 Albemarle (3-7) at No. 3 Patrick Henry (6-4)

No. 7 Brooke Point (1-9) at No. 2 North Stafford (6-4)

REGION 4A

No. 8 Great Bridge (3-7) at No. 1 Lake Taylor (8-2)

No. 5 Warwick (6-4) at No. 4 Hampton (7-3)

No. 6 King’s Fork (3-7) at No. 3 Warhill (8-2)

No. 7 Menchville (4-6) at No. 2 Churchland (8-2)

REGION 4B

No. 8 King George (6-4) vs. No. 1 Louisa County (10-0)

No. 5 Spotsylvania (7-3) at No. 4 PH-Ashland (7-3)

No. 6 Huguenot (6-4) at Eastern View (9-1)

No. 7 Dinwiddie (5-5) at No. 2 Monacan (8-2)

REGION 4C

No. 4NW Millbrook (7-3) at No. 1D Broad Run (10-0)

No. 3D Loudoun Valley (6-4) at No. 2NW John Handley (8-2)

No. 3NW Sherando (7-3) at No. 2D Tuscarora (9-1)

No. 4D Loudoun County (6-4) at No. 1NW Liberty-Bealeton (10-0)

REGION 4D

No. 8 Amherst County (2-8) at No. 1 Salem (9-1)

No. 5 George Washington (7-3) at No. 4 Halifax County (7-3)

No. 6 Blacksburg (6-4) at No. 3 Pulaski County (8-2)

No. 7 Jefferson Forest (6-4) at No. 2 E.C. Glass (9-1)

REGION 3A

No. 8 Southampton (6-4) at No. 1 Hopewell (10-0)

No. 5 I.C. Norcom (6-4) at No. 4 Lafayette (9-1)

No. 6 Tabb (5-5) at No. 3 Phoebus (9-1)

No. 7 Petersburg (5-5) at No. 2 York (10-0)

REGION 3B

No. 8 Warren County (2-8) at No. 1 Goochland (9-1)

No. 5 Skyline (5-5) at No. 4 William Monroe (6-4)

No. 6 George Mason (4-6) at No. 3 Brentsville (7-3)

No. 7 Central-Woodstock (4-6) at No. 2 James Monroe (7-3)

REGION 3C

No. 8 Western Albemarle (4-6) at No. 1 Heritage (9-1)

No. 5 Turner Ashby (6-4) at No. 4 Liberty Christian (7-3)

No. 6 Brookville (4-6) at No. 3 Rockbridge County (8-2)

No. 7 Fluvanna County (5-5) at No. 2 Spotswood (10-0)

REGION 3D

No. 8 William Byrd (3-7) at No. 1 Lord Botetourt (10-0)

No. 5 Christiansburg (5-5) at No. 4 Hidden Valley (6-4)

No. 6 Bassett (6-4) at No. 3 Magna Vista (7-3)

No. 7 Abingdon (5-5) at No. 2 Northside (7-3)

REGION 2A

No. 8 Brunswick (5-5) at No. 1 Thomas Jefferson-Richmond (8-2)

No. 5 Nottoway (7-3) at No. 4 Greensville County (7-3)

No. 6 John Marshall (6-4) at No. 3 Poquoson (6-4)

No. 7 Amelia County (6-4) at No. 2 King William (7-3)

REGION 2B

No. 8 Buffalo Gap (6-4) at No. 1 Stuarts Draft (9-1)

No. 5 Strasburg (7-3) at No. 4 Luray (8-2)

No. 6 East Rockingham (6-4) at No. 3 Clarke County (8-2)

No. 7 Page County (7-3) at No. 2 Buckingham County (9-1)

REGION 2C

No. 8 Chatham (6-4) at No. 1 Appomattox County (8-2)

No. 5 Floyd County (6-4) at No. 4 Glenvar (6-4)

No. 6 Dan River (6-4) at No. 3 Gretna (7-3)

No. 7 Patrick County (5-5) at No. 2 Radford (8-2)

REGION 2D

No. 8 Marion (3-7) at No. 1 Ridgeview (8-2)

No. 5 Richlands (6-4) at No. 4 Central-Wise (8-2)

No. 6 Tazewell (7-3) at No. 3 Graham (8-2)

No. 7 Gate City (4-6) at No. 2 Union (8-2)

REGION 1A

No. 8 Mathews (2-8) at No. 1 Essex (9-1)

No. 5 Colonial Beach (6-4) at No. 4 Washington & Lee (5-5)

No. 6 West Point (6-4) at No. 3 King & Queen (8-2)

No. 7 Northumberland (5-5) at No. 2 Rappahannock (7-3)

REGION 1B

No. 8 Rappahannock County (1-9) at No. 1 Riverheads (10-0)

No. 5 Franklin (3-7) at No. 4 Central-Lunenburg (5-5)

No. 6 Altavista (3-7) at No. 3 William Campbell (5-5)

No. 7 Surry County (2-8) at No. 2 Sussex Central (8-2)

REGION 1C

No. 8 Eastern Montgomery (2-8) at No. 1 Galax (8-1)

No. 5 Auburn (5-5) at No. 4 Covington (6-4)

No. 6 Parry McCluer (3-7) at No. 3 George Wythe (7-2)

No. 7 Grayson County (3-7) at No. 2 Narrows (10-0)

REGION 1D

No. 8 Honaker (5-5) at No. 1 PH-Glade Spring (10-0)

No. 5 Holston (6-4) at No. 4 Eastside (5-5)

No. 6 Thomas Walker (6-4) at No. 3 Chilhowie (8-2)

No. 7 Castlewood (6-4) at No. 2 J.I. Burton (8-2)

FINAL VHSL RATING SCALE

REGION 6A

(Top 8 qualify)

1. Oscar Smith (9-1);;10;339;33.90

2. Ocean Lakes (7-3);;10;308;30.80

3. Thomas Dale (7-3);;10;299;29.90

4. Landstown (7-3);;10;293;29.30

5. Franklin County (6-4);;10;289;28.90

6. Grassfield (5-5);;10;266;26.60

7. Cosby (5-5);;10;265;26.50

8. Western Branch (4-6);;10;251;25.10

n n n

9. Floyd Kellam (4-6);;10;246;24.60

10. Tallwood (3-7);;10;233;23.30

11. James River-Midlothian (1-9);;10;207;20.7

REGION 5D

(All 8 qualify)

1. Mountain View (8-2);;10;306;30.60

2. North Stafford (6-4);;10;267;26.70

3. Patrick Henry (6-4);;10;259;25.90

4. Harrisonburg (5-5);;10;236;23.60

5. William Fleming (3-7);;10;229;22.90

6. Albemarle (3-7);;10;217;21.70

7. Brooke Point (1-9);;10;214;21.40

8. Stafford (2-8);;10;209;20.90

REGION 4D

(All 8 qualify)

1. Salem (9-1);;10;318;31.80

2. E.C. Glass (9-1);;10;293;29.30

3. Pulaski County (8-2);;10;291;29.10

4. Halifax County (7-3);;10;260;26.00

5. George Washington (7-3);;10;259;25.90

6. Blacksburg (6-4);;10;244;24.40

7. Jefferson Forest (6-4);;10;240;24.00

8. Amherst County (2-8);;10;189;18.90

REGION 3C

(Top 8 qualify)

1. Heritage (9-1);;10;298;29.80

2. Spotswood (10-0);;10;284;28.40

3. Rockbridge County (8-2);;10;249;24.90

4. Liberty Christian (7-3);;10;241;24.10

5. Turner Ashby (6-4);;10;211;21.10

6. Brookville (4-6);;10;207;20.70

7. Fluvanna County (5-5);;10;193;19.30

8. Western Albemarle (4-6);;10;191;19.10

n n n

9. Fort Defiance (5-5);;10;188;18.80

10. Rustburg (3-7);;10;187;18.70

11. Monticello (2-8);;10;171;17.10

12. Wilson Memorial (2-8);;10;169;16.90

13. Liberty (1-9);;10;161;16.10

14. Charlottesville (0-10);;10;155;15.50

15. Broadway (1-9);;10;150;15.00

16. Waynesboro (0-10);;10;139;13.90

REGION 3D

(Top 8 qualify)

1. Lord Botetourt (10-0);;10;304;30.40

2. Northside (7-3);;10;261;26.10

2. Magna Vista (7-3);;10;255;25.50

4. Hidden Valley (6-4);;10;254;25.40

5. Christiansburg (5-5);;10;229;22.90

6. Bassett (6-4);;10;227;22.70

7. Abingdon (5-5);;10;213.21.30

8. William Byrd (3-7);;10;191;19.10

n n n

9. Carroll County (3-7);;10;174;17.40

10. Staunton River (1-9);;10;162;16.20

11. Cave Spring (1-9);;10;160;16.00

12. Tunstall (1-9);;10;153;15.30

REGION 2C

(Top 8 qualify)

1. Appomattox County (8-2);;10;250;25.00

2. Radford (8-2);;10;240;24.00

3. Gretna (7-3);;10;230;23.00

4. Glenvar (6-4);;10;206;20.60

5. Floyd County (6-4);;10;205;20.50

6. Dan River (6-4);;10;204;20.40

7. Patrick County (5-5);;10;197;19.70

8. Chatham (6-4);;10;179;17.90

n n n

9. Fort Chiswell (4-6);;10;176;17.60

10. Giles (3-7);;10;172;17.20

11. Nelson County (4-6);;10;170;17.00

12. James River (4-6);;10;164;16.40

13. Martinsville (0-10);;10;132;13.20

14. Alleghany (1-9);;10;125;12.50

REGION 2D

(Top 8 qualify)

1. Ridgeview (8-2);;10;256;25.60

2. Union (8-2);;10;249;24.90

3. Graham (8-2);;10;229;22.90

4. Central-Wise (8-2);;10;221;22.10

5. Richlands (6-4);;10;213;21.30

6. Tazewell (7-3);;10;209;20.90

7. Gate City (4-6);;10;175;17.50

8. Marion (3-7);;10;149;14.90

n n n

9. John Battle (2-8);;10;140;14.00

10. Virginia High (1-9);;10;138;13.80

11. Lebanon (1-9);;10;126;12.60

12. Lee (0-10);;10;120;12.00

REGION 1C

(Top 8 qualify)

1. Galax (8-1);;9;217;24.11

2. Narrows (10-0);;10;236;23.60

3. George Wythe (7-2);;9;200;22.22

4. Covington (6-4);;10;175;17.50

5. Auburn (5-5);;10;174;17.40

6. Parry McCluer (3-7);;10;140;14.00

7. Grayson County (3-7);;10;135;13.50

8. Eastern Montgomery (2-8);;10;112;11.20

n n n

8. Bath County (1-9);;10;111;11.10

t9. Craig County (2-8);;10;98;9.80

REGION 1D

(Top 8 qualify)

1. PH-Glade Spring (10-0);;10;248;24.80

2. J.I. Burton (8-2);;10;228;22.80

3. Chilhowie (8-2);;10;224;22.40

4. Eastside (5-5);;10;190;19.00

5. Holston (6-4);;10;188;18.80

6. Thomas Walker (6-4);;10;181;18.10

7. Castlewood (6-4);;10;181;18.10

8. Honaker (5-5);;10;171;17.10

n n n

9. Twin Springs (6-4);;10;169;16.90

10. Hurley (5-5);;10;165;16.50

11. Rural Retreat (4-5);;9;147;16.33

12. Grundy (4-6);;10;153;15.30

13. Rye Cove (4-6);;10;138;13.80

14. Northwood (1-9);;10;116;11.60

14. Twin Valley (2-8);;10;108;10.80

NOTE: Team’s average is computed by dividing

VHSL Rating Scale points by games against VHSL-recognized opponents.

Load comments