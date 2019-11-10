FINAL TIMESLAND FOOTBALL STANDINGS
BLUE RIDGE
DISTRICT OVERALL
Lord Botetourt 5 0 10 0
Northside 4 1 7 3
Franklin County 3 2 6 4
William Byrd 2 3 3 7
William Fleming 1 4 3 7
Staunton River 0 5 1 9
PIEDMONT
G. Washington 5 1 7 3
Bassett 4 2 6 4
Halifax County 4 2 6 4
Magna Vista 4 2 7 3
Patrick County 3 3 5 5
Tunstall 1 5 1 9
Martinsville 0 6 0 10
RIVER RIDGE
Salem 6 0 9 1
Pulaski County 4 2 8 2
Hidden Valley 4 2 6 4
Blacksburg 3 3 7 3
Patrick Henry 2 4 6 4
Christiansburg 2 4 5 5
Cave Spring 0 6 1 9
SEMINOLE
Heritage 7 0 9 1
E.C. Glass 6 1 9 1
Liberty Christian 5 2 7 3
Jefferson Forest 4 3 6 4
Brookville 3 4 4 6
Amherst County 2 5 2 8
Rustburg 1 6 3 7
Liberty 0 7 1 9
SOUTHWEST
Graham 5 0 8 2
Richlands 4 1 6 4
Tazewell 3 2 6 4
Marion 1 4 3 7
Lebanon 1 4 1 9
Virginia High 1 4 1 9
VALLEY
Spotswood 5 0 10 0
Rockbridge County 4 1 8 2
Harrisonburg 3 2 5 5
Turner Ashby 2 3 5 5
Broadway 1 4 1 9
Waynesboro 0 5 0 10
HOGOHEEGEE
PH-Glade Spring 4 0 10 0
Chilhowie 3 1 8 2
Rural Retreat 2 2 4 5
Holston 1 3 6 4
Northwood 0 4 1 9
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE
Galax 4 0 8 1
George Wythe 3 1 7 2
Auburn 1 3 5 5
Fort Chiswell 1 3 4 6
Grayson County 1 3 3 7
PIONEER
Narrows 5 0 10 0
Covington 4 1 6 4
Parry McCluer 3 2 3 7
Eastern Montgomery 2 3 2 8
Bath County 1 4 1 9
Craig County 0 5 2 8
THREE RIVERS
Radford 5 1 8 2
Glenvar 5 1 6 4
Floyd County 4 2 6 4
Giles 3 3 3 7
James River 2 4 4 6
Carroll County 2 4 3 7
Alleghany 0 6 1 9
VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT
North Cross 3 0 9 1
Blue Ridge 2 1 8 3
Hargrave Mil. 1 2 2 7
Fishburne Mil. 0 3 2 6
INDEPENDENT
Roanoke Catholic 8 1
POSTSEASON FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
REGION 6A
No. 8 Western Branch (4-6) at No. 1 Oscar Smith (9-1)
No. 5 Franklin County (6-4) at No. 4 Landstown (7-3)
No. 6 Grassfield (5-5) at No. 3 Thomas Dale (7-3)
No. 7 Cosby (5-5) at No. 2 Ocean Lakes (7-3)
REGION 6B
No. 8 John Champe (6-4) at No. 1 Freedom-Prince William (10-0)
No. 5 Stonewall Jackson-Manassas (8-2) at No. 4 Massaponax (8-2)
No. 6 Gar-Field (7-3) at No. 3 Colonial Forge (8-2)
No. 7 C.D. Hylton (5-5) at No. 2 Patriot (9-1)
REGION 6C
No. 8 Falls Church (6-4) at No. 1 South County (10-0)
No. 5 T.C. Williams (7-3) at No. 4 West Springfield (6-4)
No. 6 James Robinson (5-5) at No. 3 Lake Braddock (8-2)
No. 7 Justice (6-4) at No. 2 Mount Vernon (9-1)
REGION 6D
No. 8 Wakefield (5-5) at No. 1 Westfield (10-0)
No. 5 South Lakes (6-4) at No. 4 Chantilly (8-2)
No. 6 George Marshall (6-4) at No. 3 Yorktown (9-1)
No. 7 Centreville (4-6) at No. 2 James Madison (7-3)
REGION 5A
No. 8 Frank Cox (6-4) at No. 1 Salem-Virginia Beach (10-0)
No. 5 Woodside (9-1) at No. 4 Princess Anne (8-2)
No. 6 Nansemond River (8-2) at No. 3 Indian River (8-2)
No. 7 Deep Creek (7-3) at No. 2 Maury (10-0)
REGION 5B
No. 8 Henrico (6-4) at No. 1 Highland Springs (10-0)
No. 5 Clover Hill (8-2) at No. 4 Varina (8-2)
No. 6 Prince George (7-3) at No. 3 Deep Run (10-0)
No. 7 Douglas Freeman (7-3) at No. 2 Manchester (9-1)
REGION 5C
No. 1 Stone Bridge (9-1), bye
No. 5 Potomac Falls (4-6) at No. 4 Riverside (6-4)
No. 6 R.E. Lee-Springfield (1-9) at No. 3 Briar Woods (5-5)
No. 2 Woodgrove (6-4), bye
REGION 5D
No. 8 Stafford (2-8) at No. 1 Mountain View (8-2)
No. 5 William Fleming (3-7) at No. 4 Harrisonburg (5-5)
No. 6 Albemarle (3-7) at No. 3 Patrick Henry (6-4)
No. 7 Brooke Point (1-9) at No. 2 North Stafford (6-4)
REGION 4A
No. 8 Great Bridge (3-7) at No. 1 Lake Taylor (8-2)
No. 5 Warwick (6-4) at No. 4 Hampton (7-3)
No. 6 King’s Fork (3-7) at No. 3 Warhill (8-2)
No. 7 Menchville (4-6) at No. 2 Churchland (8-2)
REGION 4B
No. 8 King George (6-4) vs. No. 1 Louisa County (10-0)
No. 5 Spotsylvania (7-3) at No. 4 PH-Ashland (7-3)
No. 6 Huguenot (6-4) at Eastern View (9-1)
No. 7 Dinwiddie (5-5) at No. 2 Monacan (8-2)
REGION 4C
No. 4NW Millbrook (7-3) at No. 1D Broad Run (10-0)
No. 3D Loudoun Valley (6-4) at No. 2NW John Handley (8-2)
No. 3NW Sherando (7-3) at No. 2D Tuscarora (9-1)
No. 4D Loudoun County (6-4) at No. 1NW Liberty-Bealeton (10-0)
REGION 4D
No. 8 Amherst County (2-8) at No. 1 Salem (9-1)
No. 5 George Washington (7-3) at No. 4 Halifax County (7-3)
No. 6 Blacksburg (6-4) at No. 3 Pulaski County (8-2)
No. 7 Jefferson Forest (6-4) at No. 2 E.C. Glass (9-1)
REGION 3A
No. 8 Southampton (6-4) at No. 1 Hopewell (10-0)
No. 5 I.C. Norcom (6-4) at No. 4 Lafayette (9-1)
No. 6 Tabb (5-5) at No. 3 Phoebus (9-1)
No. 7 Petersburg (5-5) at No. 2 York (10-0)
REGION 3B
No. 8 Warren County (2-8) at No. 1 Goochland (9-1)
No. 5 Skyline (5-5) at No. 4 William Monroe (6-4)
No. 6 George Mason (4-6) at No. 3 Brentsville (7-3)
No. 7 Central-Woodstock (4-6) at No. 2 James Monroe (7-3)
REGION 3C
No. 8 Western Albemarle (4-6) at No. 1 Heritage (9-1)
No. 5 Turner Ashby (6-4) at No. 4 Liberty Christian (7-3)
No. 6 Brookville (4-6) at No. 3 Rockbridge County (8-2)
No. 7 Fluvanna County (5-5) at No. 2 Spotswood (10-0)
REGION 3D
No. 8 William Byrd (3-7) at No. 1 Lord Botetourt (10-0)
No. 5 Christiansburg (5-5) at No. 4 Hidden Valley (6-4)
No. 6 Bassett (6-4) at No. 3 Magna Vista (7-3)
No. 7 Abingdon (5-5) at No. 2 Northside (7-3)
REGION 2A
No. 8 Brunswick (5-5) at No. 1 Thomas Jefferson-Richmond (8-2)
No. 5 Nottoway (7-3) at No. 4 Greensville County (7-3)
No. 6 John Marshall (6-4) at No. 3 Poquoson (6-4)
No. 7 Amelia County (6-4) at No. 2 King William (7-3)
REGION 2B
No. 8 Buffalo Gap (6-4) at No. 1 Stuarts Draft (9-1)
No. 5 Strasburg (7-3) at No. 4 Luray (8-2)
No. 6 East Rockingham (6-4) at No. 3 Clarke County (8-2)
No. 7 Page County (7-3) at No. 2 Buckingham County (9-1)
REGION 2C
No. 8 Chatham (6-4) at No. 1 Appomattox County (8-2)
No. 5 Floyd County (6-4) at No. 4 Glenvar (6-4)
No. 6 Dan River (6-4) at No. 3 Gretna (7-3)
No. 7 Patrick County (5-5) at No. 2 Radford (8-2)
REGION 2D
No. 8 Marion (3-7) at No. 1 Ridgeview (8-2)
No. 5 Richlands (6-4) at No. 4 Central-Wise (8-2)
No. 6 Tazewell (7-3) at No. 3 Graham (8-2)
No. 7 Gate City (4-6) at No. 2 Union (8-2)
REGION 1A
No. 8 Mathews (2-8) at No. 1 Essex (9-1)
No. 5 Colonial Beach (6-4) at No. 4 Washington & Lee (5-5)
No. 6 West Point (6-4) at No. 3 King & Queen (8-2)
No. 7 Northumberland (5-5) at No. 2 Rappahannock (7-3)
REGION 1B
No. 8 Rappahannock County (1-9) at No. 1 Riverheads (10-0)
No. 5 Franklin (3-7) at No. 4 Central-Lunenburg (5-5)
No. 6 Altavista (3-7) at No. 3 William Campbell (5-5)
No. 7 Surry County (2-8) at No. 2 Sussex Central (8-2)
REGION 1C
No. 8 Eastern Montgomery (2-8) at No. 1 Galax (8-1)
No. 5 Auburn (5-5) at No. 4 Covington (6-4)
No. 6 Parry McCluer (3-7) at No. 3 George Wythe (7-2)
No. 7 Grayson County (3-7) at No. 2 Narrows (10-0)
REGION 1D
No. 8 Honaker (5-5) at No. 1 PH-Glade Spring (10-0)
No. 5 Holston (6-4) at No. 4 Eastside (5-5)
No. 6 Thomas Walker (6-4) at No. 3 Chilhowie (8-2)
No. 7 Castlewood (6-4) at No. 2 J.I. Burton (8-2)
FINAL VHSL RATING SCALE
REGION 6A
(Top 8 qualify)
1. Oscar Smith (9-1);;10;339;33.90
2. Ocean Lakes (7-3);;10;308;30.80
3. Thomas Dale (7-3);;10;299;29.90
4. Landstown (7-3);;10;293;29.30
5. Franklin County (6-4);;10;289;28.90
6. Grassfield (5-5);;10;266;26.60
7. Cosby (5-5);;10;265;26.50
8. Western Branch (4-6);;10;251;25.10
n n n
9. Floyd Kellam (4-6);;10;246;24.60
10. Tallwood (3-7);;10;233;23.30
11. James River-Midlothian (1-9);;10;207;20.7
REGION 5D
(All 8 qualify)
1. Mountain View (8-2);;10;306;30.60
2. North Stafford (6-4);;10;267;26.70
3. Patrick Henry (6-4);;10;259;25.90
4. Harrisonburg (5-5);;10;236;23.60
5. William Fleming (3-7);;10;229;22.90
6. Albemarle (3-7);;10;217;21.70
7. Brooke Point (1-9);;10;214;21.40
8. Stafford (2-8);;10;209;20.90
REGION 4D
(All 8 qualify)
1. Salem (9-1);;10;318;31.80
2. E.C. Glass (9-1);;10;293;29.30
3. Pulaski County (8-2);;10;291;29.10
4. Halifax County (7-3);;10;260;26.00
5. George Washington (7-3);;10;259;25.90
6. Blacksburg (6-4);;10;244;24.40
7. Jefferson Forest (6-4);;10;240;24.00
8. Amherst County (2-8);;10;189;18.90
REGION 3C
(Top 8 qualify)
1. Heritage (9-1);;10;298;29.80
2. Spotswood (10-0);;10;284;28.40
3. Rockbridge County (8-2);;10;249;24.90
4. Liberty Christian (7-3);;10;241;24.10
5. Turner Ashby (6-4);;10;211;21.10
6. Brookville (4-6);;10;207;20.70
7. Fluvanna County (5-5);;10;193;19.30
8. Western Albemarle (4-6);;10;191;19.10
n n n
9. Fort Defiance (5-5);;10;188;18.80
10. Rustburg (3-7);;10;187;18.70
11. Monticello (2-8);;10;171;17.10
12. Wilson Memorial (2-8);;10;169;16.90
13. Liberty (1-9);;10;161;16.10
14. Charlottesville (0-10);;10;155;15.50
15. Broadway (1-9);;10;150;15.00
16. Waynesboro (0-10);;10;139;13.90
REGION 3D
(Top 8 qualify)
1. Lord Botetourt (10-0);;10;304;30.40
2. Northside (7-3);;10;261;26.10
2. Magna Vista (7-3);;10;255;25.50
4. Hidden Valley (6-4);;10;254;25.40
5. Christiansburg (5-5);;10;229;22.90
6. Bassett (6-4);;10;227;22.70
7. Abingdon (5-5);;10;213.21.30
8. William Byrd (3-7);;10;191;19.10
n n n
9. Carroll County (3-7);;10;174;17.40
10. Staunton River (1-9);;10;162;16.20
11. Cave Spring (1-9);;10;160;16.00
12. Tunstall (1-9);;10;153;15.30
REGION 2C
(Top 8 qualify)
1. Appomattox County (8-2);;10;250;25.00
2. Radford (8-2);;10;240;24.00
3. Gretna (7-3);;10;230;23.00
4. Glenvar (6-4);;10;206;20.60
5. Floyd County (6-4);;10;205;20.50
6. Dan River (6-4);;10;204;20.40
7. Patrick County (5-5);;10;197;19.70
8. Chatham (6-4);;10;179;17.90
n n n
9. Fort Chiswell (4-6);;10;176;17.60
10. Giles (3-7);;10;172;17.20
11. Nelson County (4-6);;10;170;17.00
12. James River (4-6);;10;164;16.40
13. Martinsville (0-10);;10;132;13.20
14. Alleghany (1-9);;10;125;12.50
REGION 2D
(Top 8 qualify)
1. Ridgeview (8-2);;10;256;25.60
2. Union (8-2);;10;249;24.90
3. Graham (8-2);;10;229;22.90
4. Central-Wise (8-2);;10;221;22.10
5. Richlands (6-4);;10;213;21.30
6. Tazewell (7-3);;10;209;20.90
7. Gate City (4-6);;10;175;17.50
8. Marion (3-7);;10;149;14.90
n n n
9. John Battle (2-8);;10;140;14.00
10. Virginia High (1-9);;10;138;13.80
11. Lebanon (1-9);;10;126;12.60
12. Lee (0-10);;10;120;12.00
REGION 1C
(Top 8 qualify)
1. Galax (8-1);;9;217;24.11
2. Narrows (10-0);;10;236;23.60
3. George Wythe (7-2);;9;200;22.22
4. Covington (6-4);;10;175;17.50
5. Auburn (5-5);;10;174;17.40
6. Parry McCluer (3-7);;10;140;14.00
7. Grayson County (3-7);;10;135;13.50
8. Eastern Montgomery (2-8);;10;112;11.20
n n n
8. Bath County (1-9);;10;111;11.10
t9. Craig County (2-8);;10;98;9.80
REGION 1D
(Top 8 qualify)
1. PH-Glade Spring (10-0);;10;248;24.80
2. J.I. Burton (8-2);;10;228;22.80
3. Chilhowie (8-2);;10;224;22.40
4. Eastside (5-5);;10;190;19.00
5. Holston (6-4);;10;188;18.80
6. Thomas Walker (6-4);;10;181;18.10
7. Castlewood (6-4);;10;181;18.10
8. Honaker (5-5);;10;171;17.10
n n n
9. Twin Springs (6-4);;10;169;16.90
10. Hurley (5-5);;10;165;16.50
11. Rural Retreat (4-5);;9;147;16.33
12. Grundy (4-6);;10;153;15.30
13. Rye Cove (4-6);;10;138;13.80
14. Northwood (1-9);;10;116;11.60
14. Twin Valley (2-8);;10;108;10.80
NOTE: Team’s average is computed by dividing
VHSL Rating Scale points by games against VHSL-recognized opponents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.