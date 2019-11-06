BOYS SOCCER
VISAA STATE
Thursday
At City Stadium, Richmond
Semifinals
Trinity Christian vs. Covenant, 5:30 p.m.
Seton vs. Steward, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
At City Stadium, Richmond
Championship
Semifinal winners, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
VISAA STATE DIVISION II
Wednesday
Quarterfinals
Nansemond-Suffolk 6, Fredericksburg Academy 3
Norfolk Collegiate 5, North Cross 1
Friday
Semifinals
Nansemond-Suffolk at Steward
Norfolk Collegiate at Norfolk Christian
Saturday
Championship
At higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
VOLLEYBALL
VISAA STATE DIVISION III
Wednesday
Quarterfinals
StoneBridge 3, Roanoke Catholic 2
New Covenant 3, Westover Christian 2
Eastern Mennonite 3, Guardian Christian 2
Timberlake Christian 3, Veritas 0
Friday
At Roanoke Catholic
Semifinals
StoneBridgevs. New Covenant, TBA
Eastern Mennonite vs. Timberlake Christian
Saturday’s championship
At Roanoke Catholic
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 6A
Thursday
At higher seeds
Semifinals
W4Franklin County (13-11) vs. E2 Ocean Lakes, 5 p.m.
W3 Cosby vs. E1 Floyd Kellam
Saturday’s championship
At higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 5D
Thursday
At higher seeds
Semifinals
No. 4 Mountain View at No. 1 Albemarle, TBA
No. 3 Patrick Henry (18-9) at No. 2 North Stafford, 6 p.m.
Nov. 12
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 4D
Thursday
At higher seeds
Semifinals
No. 5 Pulaski County (9-13) at No. 1 Blacksburg (21-4), TBA
No. 3 E.C. Glass at No. 2 Jefferson Forest (18-7), TBA
Nov. 12
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 3C
Thursday
At higher seeds
Semifinals
No. 4 Wilson Memorial (18-3) vs. No. 1 Fort Defiance (22-2), TBA
No. 6 Western Albemarle at No. 2 Rustburg, TBA
Nov. 12
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 3D
Thursday
At higher seeds
Semifinals
No. 4 Tunstall at No. 1 Lord Botetourt (26-0), TBA
No. 3 Abingdon at No. 2 Hidden Valley (22-4), TBA
Nov. 12
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
REGION 2C
Thursday
At Brookville H.S.
Semifinal
No. 6 Radford (14-8) vs. No. 2 Appomattox County, 6:30 p.m.
at Narrows H.S.
Semifinal
No. 4 Floyd County (21-3) vs. No. 1 Giles (20-3), TBA
Nov. 14
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 2D
Wednesday
First round
Union def. Marion 25-20, 25-10, 25-17
John Battle 3, Lebanon 2
Gate City 3, Richlands 0
Virginia High 3, Central-Wise 0
Saturday
At Virginia H.S., Bristol
Semifinals
John Battle vs. Union, 6 p.m.
Gate City vs. Virginia High, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 12
At Virginia H.S., Bristol
Championship
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
REGION 1C
Monday
First round
Auburn 3, Eastern Montgomery 0
Craig County 3, Galax 0
Covington 3, Grayson County 1
George Wythe 3, Narrows 1
Thursday
Semifinals
Craig County (17-4) at Auburn (26-2), 7 p.m.
George Wythe (16-13) at Covington (18-8), 7 p.m.
Nov. 12
At Auburn H.S.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
REGION 1D
Thursday
Quarterfinals
Thomas Walker at Grundy, 6 p.m.
Holston at Rye Cove, 7 p.m.
Honaker at Eastside, 6 p.m.
Council at PH-Glade Spring, 6 p.m.
Nov. 12
At Eastside H.S., Coeburn
Semifinals
Grundy-Thomas Walker-Chilhowie winner vs. Rye Cove-Holston winner, 6 p.m.
PH-Glade Spring-Council winner vs. Eastside-Honaker winner, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 13, at Eastside H.S., Coeburn
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
