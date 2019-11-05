BOYS SOCCER

VISAA STATE

Monday

Quarterfinals

Trinity Christian 1, Highland School 0

Covenant 4, Carlisle 0

Seton 2, North Cross 0

Steward 3, Wakefield School 1

Thursday

At City Stadium, Richmond

Semifinals

Trinity Christian vs. Covenant, 5:30 p.m.

Seton vs. Steward, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

At City Stadium, Richmond

Championship

Semifinal winners, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

VISAA STATE DIVISION II

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

Steward 6, Virginia Episcopal 0

Norfolk Christian 5, Highland School 1

Wednesday

Quarterfinals

No. 5 Fredericksburg Academy at No. 4 Nansemond-Suffolk

No. 7 North Cross at No. 2 Norfolk Collegiate

Friday

At higher seeds

Semifinals

No. 1 Steward vs. Nansemond-Suffolk-Fredericksburg Academy winner

No. 3 Norfolk Christian vs. Norfolk Collegiate-North Cross winner

Saturday

Championship

At higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

VOLLEYBALL

VISAA STATE DIVISION III

Tuesday

First round

Roanoke Catholic def. Portsmouth Christian 25-20, 25-19, 25-17

New Covenant 3, Kenston Forest 1

Guardian Christian 3, Greenbrier Christian 0

Veritas 3, Chelsea 2

Wednesday

Quarterfinals

No. 8 Roanoke Catholic (13-11) at No. 1 StoneBridge

No. 5 New Covenant at No. 4 Westover Christian

No. 6 Guardian Christian at No. 3 Eastern Mennonite

No. 10 Veritas vs. No. 2 Timberlake Christian

Friday

At Roanoke Catholic

Semifinals

StoneBridge-Roanoke Catholic winner vs. Westover Christian-New Covenant winner, TBA

Eastern Menonite-Guardian Christian winner vs. Timberlake Christian-Veritas winner, TBA

Saturday’s championship

At Roanoke Catholic

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 6A

Monday

Quarterfinal

Ocean Lakes 3, Grassfield 0

Cosby 3, Thomas Dale 0

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

Franklin County def. James River-Midlothian 25-18, 25-17, 26-28, 25-16

Floyd Kellam 3, Western Branch 0

Thursday

At higher seeds

Semifinals

W4Franklin County (13-11) vs. E2 Ocean Lakes, TBA

W3 Cosby vs. E1 Floyd Kellam, TBA

Saturday’s championship

At higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 5D

Tuesday

First round

Albemarle def. William Fleming 25-7, 25-6, 25-7

Mountain View 3, Stafford 1

Patrick Henry def. Brooke Point 25-15, 25-15, 25-19

North Stafford 3, Harrisonburg 0

Thursday

At higher seeds

Semifinals

No. 4 Mountain View at No. 1 Albemarle, TBA

No. 3 Patrick Henry (18-9) at No. 2 North Stafford, 6 p.m.

Nov. 12

At higher seed

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 4D

Tuesday

First round

No. 1 Blacksburg def. No. 8 George Washington, forfeit

Pulaski County def. Amherst County 17-25, 16-25, 25-22, 25-18, 15-10

E.C. Glass def. Salem 25-23, 27-25, 25-18

Jefferson Forest def. Halifax County 25-11, 25-16, 25-7

Thursday

At higher seeds

Semifinals

No. 5 Pulaski County (9-13) at No. 1 Blacksburg (21-4), TBA

No. 3 E.C. Glass at No. 2 Jefferson Forest (18-7), TBA

Nov. 12

At higher seed

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 3C

Tuesday

First round

Fort Defiance 3, Spotswood 1

Wilson Memorial 3, Liberty Christian 2

Western Albemarle def. Rockbridge County 12-25, 13-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-11

Rustburg 3, Fluvanna County 1

Thursday

At higher seeds

Semifinals

No. 4 Wilson Memorial (18-3) vs. No. 1 Fort Defiance (22-2), TBA

No. 6 Western Albemarle at No. 2 Rustburg, TBA

Nov. 12

At higher seed

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 3D

Monday

First round

Northside 3, Bassett 2

Carroll County 3, Christiansburg 0

Tuesday

At higher seeds

Quarterfinals

Lord Botetourt def. Northside 25-9, 25-19, 25-11

Tunstall def. William Byrd 25-18, 25-16, 25-23

Abingdon def. Magna Vista 25-16, 25-11, 25-12

Hidden Valley def. Carroll County 25-17, 25-15, 25-16

Thursday

At higher seeds

Semifinals

No. 4 Tunstall at No. 1 Lord Botetourt (26-0), TBA

No. 3 Abingdon at No. 2 Hidden Valley (22-4), TBA

Nov. 12

At higher seed

Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

REGION 2C

Monday

First round

James River 3, Chatham 1

Dan River 3, Patrick County 2

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

Giles def. James River 25-14, 25-17, 25-18

Floyd County def. Nelson County 25-14, 25-15, 25-11

Radford def. Gretna 25-20, 25-8, 23-25, 25-21

Appomattox County def. Dan River 25-10, 25-14, 25-9

Thursday

At Brookville H.S.

Semifinal

No. 6 Radford (14-8) vs. No. 2 Appomattox County, 6:30 p.m.

at Narrows H.S.

Semifinal

No. 4 Floyd County (21-3) vs. No. 1 Giles (20-3), TBA

Nov. 14

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 2D

Wednesday

First round

Marion (10-17) at Union, 7 p.m.

John Battle at Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Richlands at Gate City, 7 p.m.

Central-Wise at Virginia High, 6 p.m.

Saturday

At Virginia H.S., Bristol

Semifinals

Lebanon-John Battle winner vs. Union-Marion winner, 6 p.m.

Gate City-Richlands winner vs. Virginia High-Central-Wise winner, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 12

At Virginia H.S., Bristol

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

REGION 1C

Monday

First round

Auburn 3, Eastern Montgomery 0

Craig County 3, Galax 0

Covington 3, Grayson County 1

George Wythe 3, Narrows 1

Thursday

Semifinals

Craig County (17-4) at Auburn (26-2), 7 p.m.

George Wythe (16-13) at Covington (18-8), 7 p.m.

Nov. 12

At Auburn H.S.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

REGION 1D

Tuesday

First round

Thomas Walker def. Chilhowie 19-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-13

Thursday

Quarterfinals

Thomas Walker at Grundy, 6 p.m.

Holston at Rye Cove, 7 p.m.

Honaker at Eastside, 6 p.m.

Council at PH-Glade Spring, 6 p.m.

Nov. 12

At Eastside H.S., Coeburn

Semifinals

Grundy--Thomas Walker-Chilhowie winner vs. Rye Cove-Holston winner, 6 p.m.

PH-Glade Spring-Council winner vs. Eastside-Honaker winner, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 13, at Eastside H.S., Coeburn

Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

