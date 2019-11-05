BOYS SOCCER
VISAA STATE
Monday
Quarterfinals
Trinity Christian 1, Highland School 0
Covenant 4, Carlisle 0
Seton 2, North Cross 0
Steward 3, Wakefield School 1
Thursday
At City Stadium, Richmond
Semifinals
Trinity Christian vs. Covenant, 5:30 p.m.
Seton vs. Steward, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
At City Stadium, Richmond
Championship
Semifinal winners, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
VISAA STATE DIVISION II
Tuesday
Quarterfinals
Steward 6, Virginia Episcopal 0
Norfolk Christian 5, Highland School 1
Wednesday
Quarterfinals
No. 5 Fredericksburg Academy at No. 4 Nansemond-Suffolk
No. 7 North Cross at No. 2 Norfolk Collegiate
Friday
At higher seeds
Semifinals
No. 1 Steward vs. Nansemond-Suffolk-Fredericksburg Academy winner
No. 3 Norfolk Christian vs. Norfolk Collegiate-North Cross winner
Saturday
Championship
At higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
VOLLEYBALL
VISAA STATE DIVISION III
Tuesday
First round
Roanoke Catholic def. Portsmouth Christian 25-20, 25-19, 25-17
New Covenant 3, Kenston Forest 1
Guardian Christian 3, Greenbrier Christian 0
Veritas 3, Chelsea 2
Wednesday
Quarterfinals
No. 8 Roanoke Catholic (13-11) at No. 1 StoneBridge
No. 5 New Covenant at No. 4 Westover Christian
No. 6 Guardian Christian at No. 3 Eastern Mennonite
No. 10 Veritas vs. No. 2 Timberlake Christian
Friday
At Roanoke Catholic
Semifinals
StoneBridge-Roanoke Catholic winner vs. Westover Christian-New Covenant winner, TBA
Eastern Menonite-Guardian Christian winner vs. Timberlake Christian-Veritas winner, TBA
Saturday’s championship
At Roanoke Catholic
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 6A
Monday
Quarterfinal
Ocean Lakes 3, Grassfield 0
Cosby 3, Thomas Dale 0
Tuesday
Quarterfinals
Franklin County def. James River-Midlothian 25-18, 25-17, 26-28, 25-16
Floyd Kellam 3, Western Branch 0
Thursday
At higher seeds
Semifinals
W4Franklin County (13-11) vs. E2 Ocean Lakes, TBA
W3 Cosby vs. E1 Floyd Kellam, TBA
Saturday’s championship
At higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 5D
Tuesday
First round
Albemarle def. William Fleming 25-7, 25-6, 25-7
Mountain View 3, Stafford 1
Patrick Henry def. Brooke Point 25-15, 25-15, 25-19
North Stafford 3, Harrisonburg 0
Thursday
At higher seeds
Semifinals
No. 4 Mountain View at No. 1 Albemarle, TBA
No. 3 Patrick Henry (18-9) at No. 2 North Stafford, 6 p.m.
Nov. 12
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 4D
Tuesday
First round
No. 1 Blacksburg def. No. 8 George Washington, forfeit
Pulaski County def. Amherst County 17-25, 16-25, 25-22, 25-18, 15-10
E.C. Glass def. Salem 25-23, 27-25, 25-18
Jefferson Forest def. Halifax County 25-11, 25-16, 25-7
Thursday
At higher seeds
Semifinals
No. 5 Pulaski County (9-13) at No. 1 Blacksburg (21-4), TBA
No. 3 E.C. Glass at No. 2 Jefferson Forest (18-7), TBA
Nov. 12
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 3C
Tuesday
First round
Fort Defiance 3, Spotswood 1
Wilson Memorial 3, Liberty Christian 2
Western Albemarle def. Rockbridge County 12-25, 13-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-11
Rustburg 3, Fluvanna County 1
Thursday
At higher seeds
Semifinals
No. 4 Wilson Memorial (18-3) vs. No. 1 Fort Defiance (22-2), TBA
No. 6 Western Albemarle at No. 2 Rustburg, TBA
Nov. 12
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 3D
Monday
First round
Northside 3, Bassett 2
Carroll County 3, Christiansburg 0
Tuesday
At higher seeds
Quarterfinals
Lord Botetourt def. Northside 25-9, 25-19, 25-11
Tunstall def. William Byrd 25-18, 25-16, 25-23
Abingdon def. Magna Vista 25-16, 25-11, 25-12
Hidden Valley def. Carroll County 25-17, 25-15, 25-16
Thursday
At higher seeds
Semifinals
No. 4 Tunstall at No. 1 Lord Botetourt (26-0), TBA
No. 3 Abingdon at No. 2 Hidden Valley (22-4), TBA
Nov. 12
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
REGION 2C
Monday
First round
James River 3, Chatham 1
Dan River 3, Patrick County 2
Tuesday
Quarterfinals
Giles def. James River 25-14, 25-17, 25-18
Floyd County def. Nelson County 25-14, 25-15, 25-11
Radford def. Gretna 25-20, 25-8, 23-25, 25-21
Appomattox County def. Dan River 25-10, 25-14, 25-9
Thursday
At Brookville H.S.
Semifinal
No. 6 Radford (14-8) vs. No. 2 Appomattox County, 6:30 p.m.
at Narrows H.S.
Semifinal
No. 4 Floyd County (21-3) vs. No. 1 Giles (20-3), TBA
Nov. 14
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 2D
Wednesday
First round
Marion (10-17) at Union, 7 p.m.
John Battle at Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Richlands at Gate City, 7 p.m.
Central-Wise at Virginia High, 6 p.m.
Saturday
At Virginia H.S., Bristol
Semifinals
Lebanon-John Battle winner vs. Union-Marion winner, 6 p.m.
Gate City-Richlands winner vs. Virginia High-Central-Wise winner, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 12
At Virginia H.S., Bristol
Championship
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
REGION 1C
Monday
First round
Auburn 3, Eastern Montgomery 0
Craig County 3, Galax 0
Covington 3, Grayson County 1
George Wythe 3, Narrows 1
Thursday
Semifinals
Craig County (17-4) at Auburn (26-2), 7 p.m.
George Wythe (16-13) at Covington (18-8), 7 p.m.
Nov. 12
At Auburn H.S.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
REGION 1D
Tuesday
First round
Thomas Walker def. Chilhowie 19-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-13
Thursday
Quarterfinals
Thomas Walker at Grundy, 6 p.m.
Holston at Rye Cove, 7 p.m.
Honaker at Eastside, 6 p.m.
Council at PH-Glade Spring, 6 p.m.
Nov. 12
At Eastside H.S., Coeburn
Semifinals
Grundy--Thomas Walker-Chilhowie winner vs. Rye Cove-Holston winner, 6 p.m.
PH-Glade Spring-Council winner vs. Eastside-Honaker winner, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 13, at Eastside H.S., Coeburn
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.