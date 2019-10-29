VOLLEYBALL

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT

Oct. 22

First round

Northside 3, William Fleming 0

Franklin County 3, Staunton River 0

Oct. 24

At Northside H.S.

Semifinals

Lord Botetourt 3, Northside 0

William Byrd 3, Franklin County 2

Tuesday

Championship

At Northside H.S.

Lord Botetourt 3, William Byrd 0

PIEDMONT DISTRICT

Oct. 24

First round

Patrick County 3, Halifax County 0

Bassett 3, George Washington 0

Magna Vista 3, Martinsville 0

Monday

Semifinals

Tunstall 3, Patrick County 0

Magna Vista 3, Bassett 1

Wednesday

Championship

Magna Vista (14-6) at Tunstall (19-4), 6 p.m.

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

At Patrick Henry H.S.

Monday

Semifinals

Blacksburg 3, Pulaski County 0

Hidden Valley 3, Patrick Henry 0

Wednesday

Championship

Blacksburg (21-3) vs. Hidden Valley (20-4), 6 p.m.

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT

Monday

First round

Marion 3, Graham 0

Richlands 3, Tazewell 0

Tuesday

At Virginia H.S.

Semifinals

Lebanon 3, Richlands 1

Virginia High 3, Marion 1

Thursday

At Virginia H.S.

Third place

Richlands vs. Marion (9-17), 4 p.m.

Championship

Lebanon vs. Virginia High, 7:30 p.m.

VALLEY DISTRICT

Oct. 24

First round

Broadway 3, Waynesboro 2

Spotswood 3, Turner Ashby 1

Monday

Semifinals

Rockbridge County 3, Harrisonburg 0

Spotswood 3, Broadway 1

Tuesday

At Rockbridge County H.S.

Championship

Rockbridge County 3, Spotswood 0

HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT

At PH-Glade Spring H.S.

Monday

First round

Chilhowie 3, Rural Retreat 0

Semifinals

Holston 3, Northwood 1

PH-Glade Spring 3, Chilhowie 0

Wednesday

Third place

Northwood vs. Chilhowie (7-17), 6 p.m.

Championship

Holston vs. PH-Glade Spring, 7:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Oct. 24

First round

Galax 3, Fort Chiswell 1

George Wythe 3, Bland County 0

Monday

At Galax H.S.

Semifinals

Auburn 3, Galax 0

George Wythe 3, Grayson County2

Wednesday

At Galax H.S.

Third place

Galax (12-13) vs. Grayson County (17-3), 6 p.m.

Championship

Auburn (24-2) vs. George Wythe (14-12), 7 p.m.

PIONEER DISTRICT

Monday

First round

Eastern Montgomery 3, Bath County 0

Narrows 3, Parry McCluer 1

Craig County 3, Highland 0

Tuesday

Semifinals

Covington 3, Eastern Montgomery 0

Craig County 3, Narrows 2

Thursday

At higher seeds

Championship

No. 1 Covington (17-7) vs. No. 2 Craig County (15-4), 6 p.m.

Third place

No. 4 Eastern Montgomery (7-15) vs. No. 3 Narrows (10-15), 6 p.m.

FOOTBALL

VISAA RATING SCALE

DIVISION II

G Pts Avg

North Cross (8-1) 9 96 10.67

Christchurch (6-1) 7 67 9.57

Blue Ridge (7-3) 10 82 8.20

Atl.Shores Christian (6-4) 10 64 6.40

Isle of Wight (5-4) 9 48 5.33

Nansemond-Suffolk (4-5) 9 44 4.89

Fishburne Military (3-4) 7 21 3.00

Hargrave Military (2-5) 7 19 2.71

Norfolk Christian (2-7) 9 21 2.33

Fredericksburg Chr. (0-9) 9 0 0.00

DIVISION III

Fuqua (8-1) 9 79 8.78

Roanoke Catholic (7-1) 8 69 8.63

St. Michael (Arc.) (5-1) 6 35 6.83

Portsmouth Christian (6-3) 9 52 5.78

Bl. Sac.Huguenot (4-4) 8 35 4.38

Broadwater Academy (3-5) 8 23 2.88

Quantico (1-6) 7 6 0.86

Massanutten Mil. (0-7) 7 0 0.00

NOTE: Qualification and seeding are determined by selection committee.

