REGION 6A
No. 3 Thomas Dale (9-3) at No. 1 Oscar Smith (11-1)
REGION 6B
No. 4 Massaponax (10-2) at No. 3 Colonial Forge (10-2)
REGION 6C
No. 3 Lake Braddock (10-2) at No. 1 South County (12-0), Friday, 2 p.m.
REGION 6D
No. 3 Yorktown (11-1) at No. 1 Westfield (12-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.
REGION 5A
No. 2 Maury (12-0) at No. 1 Salem-Virginia Beach (12-0)
REGION 5B
No. 4 Varina (10-2) at No. 2 Manchester (11-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
REGION 5C
No. 2 Woodgrove (7-4) at No. 1 Stone Bridge (10-1), Friday, 1 p.m.
REGION 5D
No. 2 North Stafford (8-4) at No. 1 Mountain View (10-2), Saturday, noon
REGION 4A
No. 2 Churchland (10-2) at No. 1 Lake Taylor (10-2)
REGION 4B
No. 7 Dinwiddie (7-5) at No. 4 PH-Ashland (9-3), Friday, 4 p.m.
REGION 4C
No. 2 Tuscarora (11-1) at No. 1 Broad Run (12-0), Friday, 1 p.m.
REGION 4D
No. 2 E.C. Glass (11-1) at No. 1 Salem (11-1)
REGION 3A
No. 3 Phoebus (11-1) at No. 1 Hopewell (11-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.
REGION 3B
No. 2 James Monroe (9-3) at No. 1 Goochland (11-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.
REGION 3C
No. 2 Spotswood (12-0) at No. 1 Heritage (11-1)
REGION 3D
No. 2 Northside (9-3) at No. 1 Lord Botetourt (12-0)
REGION 2A
No. 2 King William (9-3) at No. 1 Thomas Jefferson-Richmond (10-2)
REGION 2B
No. 6 East Rockingham (8-4) at No. 1 Stuarts Draft (11-1)
REGION 2C
No. 3 Gretna (9-3) at No. 1 Appomattox County (10-2)
REGION 2D
No. 4 Central-Wise (10-2) at No. 3 Graham (10-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.
REGION 1A
No. 2 Rappahannock (9-3) at No. 1 Essex (11-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
REGION 1B
No. 2 Sussex Central (10-2) at No. 1 Riverheads (12-0)
REGION 1C
No. 3 George Wythe (9-2) at No. 1 Galax (10-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.
REGION 1D
No. 2 J.I. Burton (10-2) at No. 1 PH-Glade Spring (12-0), Saturday, 1:30 p.m.
