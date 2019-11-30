REGION 6A
Oscar Smith 29, Thomas Dale 7
REGION 6B
Colonial Forge 42, Massaponax 21
REGION 6C
South County 31, Lake Braddock 15
REGION 6D
Westfield 35, Yorktown 7
CLASS 6 STATE SEMIFINALS
Colonial Forge (11-2) at Oscar Smith (12-1)
South County (13-0) at Westfield (13-0)
REGION 5A
Maury 35, Salem-Virginia Beach 14
REGION 5B
Varina 34, Manchester 16
REGION 5C
Stone Bridge 57, Woodgrove 15
REGION 5D
North Stafford 21, Mountain View 10
CLASS 5 STATE SEMIFINALS
Varina (11-2) at Maury (13-0)
North Stafford (9-4) at Stone Bridge (12-1)
REGION 4A
Lake Taylor 41, Churchland 13
REGION 4B
PH-Ashland 13, Dinwiddie 6
REGION 4C
Tuscarora 30, Broad Run 7
REGION 4D
Salem 35, E. C. Glass 24
CLASS 4 STATE SEMIFINALS
PH-Ashland (10-3) at Lake Taylor (11-2)
Tuscarora (12-1) at Salem (12-1)
REGION 3A
Hopewell 19, Phoebus 6
REGION 3B
Goochland 20, James Monroe 7
REGION 3C
Heritage 43, Spotswood 20
REGION 3D
Lord Botetourt 31, Northside 23
CLASS 3 STATE SEMIFINALS
Goochland (12-1) at Hopewell (12-0)
Heritage (12-1) at Lord Botetourt (13-0), Saturday, 1:30 p.m.
REGION 2A
Thomas Jefferson-Richmond 30, King William 28
REGION 2B
Stuarts Draft 14, East Rockingham 7
REGION 2C
Appomattox County 35, Gretna 14
REGION 2D
Graham 43, Central-Wise 14
CLASS 2 STATE SEMIFINALS
Thomas Jefferson-Richmond (10-2) at Stuarts Draft (12-1)
Graham (11-2) at Appomattox County (11-2)
REGION 1A
Essex 60, Rappahannock 28
REGION 1B
Riverheads 46, Sussex Central 0
REGION 1C
Galax 52, George Wythe 6
REGION 1D
PH-Glade Spring 24, J.I. Burton 0
CLASS 1 STATE SEMIFINALS
Essex (12-1) at Riverheads (13-0)
Galax (11-1) at PH-Glade Spring (13-0)
