FOOTBALL

VHSL PLAYOFFS

CLASS 6

Semifinals

Oscar Smith 18, Colonial Forge 16

South County 28, Westfield 21

Championship

Saturday at Hampton University

Oscar Smith (13-1) vs. South County (14-0), 4:30 p.m.

CLASS 5

Semifinals

Maury 17, Varina 14

Stone Bridge 44, North Stafford 15

Championship

Saturday at Hampton University

Maury (14-0) vs. Stone Bridge (13-1), noon

CLASS 4

Semifinals

Lake Taylor 36, Patrick Henry-Ashland 35

Tuscarora 36, Salem 20

Championship

Saturday at Liberty University

Lake Taylor (12-2) vs. Tuscarora (13-1), 4:30 p.m.

CLASS 3

Semifinals

Hopewell 35, Goochland 28

Lord Botetourt 25, Heritage 14

Championship

Saturday at Liberty University

Hopewell (14-0) vs. Lord Botetourt (14-0), noon

CLASS 2

Semifinals

Stuarts Draft 49, Thomas Jefferson-Richmond 7

Appomattox Co. 28, Graham 13

Championship

Saturday at Salem Stadium

Stuarts Draft (13-1) vs. Appomattox Co. (12-2), 4:30 p.m.

CLASS 1

Semifinals

Riverheads 56, Essex 15

Galax 41, PH-Glade Spring 16

Championship

Saturday at Salem Stadium

Galax (12-1) vs. Riverheads (14-0), noon

