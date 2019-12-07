FOOTBALL
VHSL PLAYOFFS
CLASS 6
Semifinals
Oscar Smith 18, Colonial Forge 16
South County 28, Westfield 21
Championship
Saturday at Hampton University
Oscar Smith (13-1) vs. South County (14-0), 4:30 p.m.
CLASS 5
Semifinals
Maury 17, Varina 14
Stone Bridge 44, North Stafford 15
Championship
Saturday at Hampton University
Maury (14-0) vs. Stone Bridge (13-1), noon
CLASS 4
Semifinals
Lake Taylor 36, Patrick Henry-Ashland 35
Tuscarora 36, Salem 20
Championship
Saturday at Liberty University
Lake Taylor (12-2) vs. Tuscarora (13-1), 4:30 p.m.
CLASS 3
Semifinals
Hopewell 35, Goochland 28
Lord Botetourt 25, Heritage 14
Championship
Saturday at Liberty University
Hopewell (14-0) vs. Lord Botetourt (14-0), noon
CLASS 2
Semifinals
Stuarts Draft 49, Thomas Jefferson-Richmond 7
Appomattox Co. 28, Graham 13
Championship
Saturday at Salem Stadium
Stuarts Draft (13-1) vs. Appomattox Co. (12-2), 4:30 p.m.
CLASS 1
Semifinals
Riverheads 56, Essex 15
Galax 41, PH-Glade Spring 16
Championship
Saturday at Salem Stadium
Galax (12-1) vs. Riverheads (14-0), noon
