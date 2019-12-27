BOYS

THURSDAY

Battle of the Border Classic

At Morehead H.S., Eden, N.C.

Martinsville 51, McMichael (N.C.) 44

Grand Home Furnishings Holiday Classic

At UVa-Wise

Richlands 80, Rye Cove 44

Lee 55, Grundy 54

Ridgeview 73, Northwood 62

J.I. Burton 71, Chilhowie 58

Harry Johnson Holiday Classic

At George Washington H.S., Danville

Magna Vista 64, Carlisle 63

Dan River 76, Holy Cross 34

Green Run 80. Westover Christian 23

George Washington 76, Faith Christian 20

K-Guard Holiday Classic

At Salem Civic Center

Lord Botetourt 45, Hidden Valley 45

Cave Spring 77, Floyd County 53

Salem 60, Jefferson Forest 51

Broadway 64, William Fleming 57

FRIDAY

Battle of the Border Classic

At Morehead H.S., Eden, N.C.

Morehead (N.C.) 49, Martinsville 48

Buckingham County Holiday Classic

At Buckingham County H.S.

Staunton River vs. Appomattox County, 6 p.m.

Buffalo Gap Invitational

At Buffalo Gap H.S.

Buffalo Gap 62, James River 58

Riverheads 50, Altavista 40

Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic

At Charlottesville H.S.

Western Albemarle 62, Stafford 42

Albemarle 62, Liberty 45

West Potomac 66, Nelson County 56

Charlottesville 75, Kettle Run 40

First Community Bank Christmas Tournament

At Fort Chiswell H.S.

Auburn 79, Johnson County (Tenn.) 38

Fort Chiswell 68, Galax 40

Radford 58, Abingdon 53

George Wythe 56, Pulaski County 49

Grand Home Furnishings Holiday Classic

At UVa-Wise

Union 69, J.I. Burton 56

Harry Johnson Holiday Classic

At George Washington H.S., Danville

Consolation semifinals

Carlisle 62, Westover Christian 47

Holy Cross 71, Faith Christian 59

Championship semifinals

Green Run 91, Magna Vista 41

George Washington 63, Dan River 45

K-Guard Holiday Classic

At Salem Civic Center

Consolation semifinals

Floyd County 54, Hidden Valley 52

William Fleming 68, Jefferson Forest 28

Championship semifinals

Cave Spring 81, Lord Botetourt 70

Salem 73, Broadway 64

Star City Tire & Battery NIT

At Northside H.S.

Liberty Christian 67, Chatham 51

Christiansburg 75, Franklin County 67

William Byrd 58, Rockbridge County 42

Northside 79, Brookville 44

Alleghany Christmas Invitational

At Alleghany H.S., Sparta, N.C.

Grayson County vs. West Wilkes (N.C.), 4:30 p.m.

Rural Retreat vs. Alleghany (N.C.), 8 p.m.

SATURDAY

Buckingham County Holiday Classic

At Buckingham County H.S.

Staunton River vs. Buckingham County, 8 p.m.

Buffalo Gap Invitational

At Buffalo Gap H.S.

James River vs. Riverheads, noon

Altavista vs. Buffalo Gap, 1:45 p.m.

Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic

At Western Albemarle H.S.

Liberty vs. Stafford, 2 p.m.

First Community Bank Christmas Tournament

At Fort Chiswell H.S.

Consolation semifinals

Johnson County (Tenn.) vs. Abingdon, 4 p.m.

Galax vs. Pulaski County, 5:30 p.m.

Championship semifinals

Auburn vs. Radford, 7 p.m.

Fort Chiswell vs. George Wythe, 8:30 p.m.

Grand Home Furnishings Holiday Classic

At UVa-Wise

Chilhowie vs. Grundy, 5:30 p.m.

Harry Johnson Holiday Classic

At George Washington H.S., Danville

Westover Christian vs. Faith Christian, 1 p.m. (7th place)

Carlisle vs. Holy Cross, 3 p.m. (5th place)

Magna Vista vs. Dan River, 6 p.m. (3rd place)

Green Run vs. George Washington, 8 p.m. (1st place)

K-Guard Holiday Classic

At Salem Civic Center

Hidden Valley vs. Jefferson Forest, 3 p.m. (7th place)

Floyd County vs. William Fleming, 4:30 p.m. (5th place)

Lord Botetourt vs. Broadway, 6 p.m. (3rd place)

Cave Spring vs. Salem, 7:30 p.m. (1st place)

Star City Tire & Battery NIT

At Northside H.S.

Consolation semifinals

Chatham vs. Franklin County, 2:30 p.m.

Rockbridge County vs. Brookville, 4:15 p.m.

Championship semifinals

Liberty Christian vs. Christiansburg, 6 p.m.

William Byrd vs. Northside, 7:45 p.m.

MONDAY

Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic

At Western Albemarle H.S.

Liberty vs. TBA

First Community Bank Christmas Tournament

At Fort Chiswell H.S.

Seventh place, 4 p.m.

Fifth place, 5:30 p.m.

Third place, 7 p.m.

Championship, 8:30 p.m.

Grand Home Furnishings Holiday Classic

At UVa-Wise

Chilhowie vs. TBA

Star City Tire & Battery NIT

At Northside H.S.

Seventh place, 2:30 p.m.

Fifth place, 4:15 p.m.

Third place, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:45 p.m.

Alleghany Christmas Invitational

At Alleghany H.S., Sparta, N.C.

Rural Retreat vs. West Wilkes (N.C.), 4 p.m.

Grayson County vs. Alleghany (N.C.), 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS

THURSDAY

Battle of the Border Classic

At Morehead H.S., Eden, N.C.

Martinsville 68, Morehead 37

Boo Williams/Ronald Curry Christmas Tournament

At Boo Williams Sports Complex, Hampton

St. Anne’s-Belfield 59, Potomac 34

Pulaski County 59, Menchville 56

Miller 63, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 61

Hampton 70, T.C. Williams 45

Harry Johnson Holiday Classic

At George Washington H.S., Danville

Magna Vista 54, George Washington 26

FRIDAY

Battle of the Border Classic

At Morehead H.S., Eden, N.C.

McMichael (N.C.) 59, Martinsville 53

Boo Williams/Ronald Curry Christmas Tournament

At Boo Williams Sports Complex, Hampton

St. Anne’s-Belfield 50, Pulaski County 41

Harry Johnson Holiday Classic

At George Washington H.S., Danville

Faith Christian 46, George Washington 33

Knights Winter Classic

At Cave Spring Middle School

Lord Botetourt 50, E.C. Glass 44

Franklin County 31, Liberty Christian 27

Abingdon 55, Brookville 25

Alleghany Christmas Invitational

At Alleghany H.S., Sparta, N.C.

West Wilkes (N.C.) 56, Grayson County 27

Alleghany (N.C) 67, Rural Retreat 49

Emory & Henry Christmas Showcase

At Emory & Henry University

State Line Home School Rush 42, Fort Chiswell 40, OT

SATURDAY

Boo Williams/Ronald Curry Christmas Tournament

At Boo Williams Sports Complex, Hampton

Pulaski County vs. Miller School, 7:30 p.m.

Harry Johnson Holiday Classic

At George Washington H.S., Danville

Magna Vista vs. Faith Christian, 11 a.m.

Knights Winter Classic

At Cave Spring Middle School

Consolation semifinals

E.C. Glass vs. Liberty Christian, 2 p.m.

Brookville vs. Salem, 3:45 p.m.

Championship semifinals

Franklin County vs. Lord Botetourt, 5:30 p.m.

Abingdon vs. Cave Spring, 7:15 p.m.

Alleghany Christmas Invitational

At Alleghany H.S., Sparta, N.C.

Rural Retreat vs. West Wilkes (N.C.), 2:30 p.m.

Grayson County vs. Alleghany (N.C.), 5 p.m.

MONDAY

Knights Winter Classic

At Cave Spring Middle School

Seventh place, 2 p.m.

Fifth place, 3:45 p.m.

Third place, 5:30 p.m.

Championship, 7:15 p.m.

