BOYS

Three Rivers District

James River 45, Glenvar 43

Nondistrict

Grayson County 60, Marion 51

Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic

At Western Albemarle H.S.

Kettle Run 75, Liberty 52

First Community Bank Christmas Tournament

At Fort Chiswell H.S.

7th place: Galax vs. Johnson County (Tenn.)

5th place: Pulaski County 76, Abingdon 44

3rd place: Auburn 69, Fort Chiswell 45

Championship: Radford 62, George Wythe 46

Grand Home Furnishings Holiday Classic

At UVa-Wise

Chilhowie 63, Rye Cove 48

Star City Tire & Battery NIT

At Northside H.S.

7th place: Brookville 66, Chatham 51

5th place: Rockbridge County 52, Franklin County 49

3rd place: Christiansburg 65, William Byrd 58

Championship: Northside 68, Liberty Christian 53

GIRLS

MONDAY

Three Rivers District

Carroll County 70, Carroll County 43

Nondistrict

Covington 46, James River 25

Marion 43, John Battle 31

Princeton (W.Va.) 53, Bland County 21

Eastside 66, Chilhowie 47

Knights Winter Classic

At Cave Spring Middle School

7th place: Salem 49, Liberty Christian 37

5th place: E.C. Glass 52, Brookville 35

3rd place: Franklin County 63, Cave Spring 37

Championship: Lord Botetourt 63, Abingdon 48

