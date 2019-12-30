BOYS
Three Rivers District
James River 45, Glenvar 43
Nondistrict
Grayson County 60, Marion 51
Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic
At Western Albemarle H.S.
Kettle Run 75, Liberty 52
First Community Bank Christmas Tournament
At Fort Chiswell H.S.
7th place: Galax vs. Johnson County (Tenn.)
5th place: Pulaski County 76, Abingdon 44
3rd place: Auburn 69, Fort Chiswell 45
Championship: Radford 62, George Wythe 46
Grand Home Furnishings Holiday Classic
At UVa-Wise
Chilhowie 63, Rye Cove 48
Star City Tire & Battery NIT
At Northside H.S.
7th place: Brookville 66, Chatham 51
5th place: Rockbridge County 52, Franklin County 49
3rd place: Christiansburg 65, William Byrd 58
Championship: Northside 68, Liberty Christian 53
GIRLS
MONDAY
Three Rivers District
Carroll County 70, Carroll County 43
Nondistrict
Covington 46, James River 25
Marion 43, John Battle 31
Princeton (W.Va.) 53, Bland County 21
Eastside 66, Chilhowie 47
Knights Winter Classic
At Cave Spring Middle School
7th place: Salem 49, Liberty Christian 37
5th place: E.C. Glass 52, Brookville 35
3rd place: Franklin County 63, Cave Spring 37
Championship: Lord Botetourt 63, Abingdon 48
