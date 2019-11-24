REGION 6A

No. 3 Thomas Dale (9-3) at No. 1 Oscar Smith (11-1)

REGION 6B

No. 4 Massaponax (10-2) at No. 3 Colonial Forge (10-2)

REGION 6C

No. 3 Lake Braddock (10-2) at No. 1 South County (12-0)

REGION 6D

No. 3 Yorktown (11-1) at No. 1 Westfield (12-0)

REGION 5A

No. 2 Maury (12-0) at No. 1 Salem-Virginia Beach (12-0)

REGION 5B

No. 4 Varina (10-2) at No. 2 Manchester (11-1)

REGION 5C

No. 2 Woodgrove (7-4) at No. 1 Stone Bridge (10-1)

REGION 5D

No. 2 North Stafford (8-4) at No. 1 Mountain View (10-2)

REGION 4A

No. 2 Churchland (10-2) at No. 1 Lake Taylor (10-2)

REGION 4B

No. 7 Dinwiddie (7-5) at No. 4 PH-Ashland (9-3)

REGION 4C

No. 2 Tuscarora (11-1) at No. 1 Broad Run (12-0)

REGION 4D

No. 2 E.C. Glass (11-1) at No. 1 Salem (11-1)

REGION 3A

No. 3 Phoebus (11-1) at No. 1 Hopewell (11-0)

REGION 3B

No. 2 James Monroe (9-3) at No. 1 Goochland (11-1)

REGION 3C

No. 2 Spotswood (12-0) at No. 1 Heritage (11-1)

REGION 3D

No. 2 Northside (9-3) at No. 1 Lord Botetourt (12-0)

REGION 2A

No. 2 King William (9-3) at No. 1 Thomas Jefferson-Richmond (10-2)

REGION 2B

No. 6 East Rockingham (8-4) at No. 1 Stuarts Draft (11-1)

REGION 2C

No. 3 Gretna (9-3) at No. 1 Appomattox County (10-2)

REGION 2D

No. 4 Central-Wise (10-2) at No. 3 Graham (10-2)

REGION 1A

No. 2 Rappahannock (9-3) at No. 1 Essex (11-1)

REGION 1B

No. 2 Sussex Central (10-2) at No. 1 Riverheads (12-0)

REGION 1C

No. 3 George Wythe (9-2) at No. 1 Galax (10-1)

REGION 1D

No. 2 J.I. Burton (10-2) at No. 1 PH-Glade Spring (12-0)

