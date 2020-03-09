BOYS
CLASS 6
Tuesday
Semifinals
Massaponax (20-7) vs. South County (26-3), at James Robinson H.S., 8 p.m.
Western Branch (22-4) vs. Centreville (20-7), at Westfield H.S., 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
At Siegel Center, Richmond
Championship
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
CLASS 5
Tuesday
Semifinals
Potomac Falls (20-6) vs. Green Run (23-3), at Norfolk State Univ. 8 p.m.
Norview (23-3) vs. Patrick Henry (22-4), at William Fleming H.S., 7 p.m.
Saturday
At Siegel Center, Richmond
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
CLASS 4
Tuesday
Semifinals
George Washington (20-8) vs. King’s Fork (23-3), at Norfolk State Univ., 6 p.m.
Woodrow Wilson (18-8) vs. Millbrook (21-7), at Sherando H.S., 7 p.m.
Friday
At Siegel Center, Richmond
Championship
Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.
CLASS 3
Tuesday
Semifinals
Western Albemarle (23-6) vs. Lakeland (18-8), at King’s Fork H.S., 8 p.m.
Central-Woodstock (23-3) vs. Cave Spring (26-2), at Salem Civic Center, 8 p.m.
Friday
At Siegel Center, Richmond
Championship
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
CLASS 2
Tuesday
Semifinals
Gate City (23-5) vs. Radford (23-3), at Radford Univ., 6 p.m.
John Marshall (22-2) vs. East Rockingham (27-2), at Spotswood H.S., 7 p.m.
Thursday
At Siegel Center, Richmond
Championship
Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.
CLASS 1
Tuesday
Semifinals
Auburn (21-6) vs. Grundy (23-3), at Riverview Elem./M.S., 7 p.m.
Mathews (21-7) vs. Colonial Beach (23-5), at King George H.S. 7 p.m.
Thursday
At Siegel Center, Richmond
Championship
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
GIRLS
CLASS 6
Tuesday
Semifinals
James Madison (26-1) vs. James River-Midlothian (24-2), at Manchester H.S., 6:30 p.m.
Western Branch (22-4) vs. Thomas Edison (17-5), at James Robinson H.S., 6 p.m.
Saturday
At Siegel Center, Richmond
Championship
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
CLASS 5
Tuesday
Semifinals
Woodgrove (18-6) vs. Princess Anne (25-1), at Norfolk State Univ., 4 p.m.
Highland Springs (23-2) vs. Patrick Henry (22-5), at William Fleming H.S., 5:30 p.m.
Saturday
At Siegel Center, Richmond
Championship
Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m.
CLASS 4
Tuesday
Semifinals
Loudoun Valley (23-0) vs. Hampton (25-1), at Norfolk State Univ., 2 p.m.
Millbrook (27-1) vs. Monacan (24-2), at Midlothian H.S., 6:30 p.m.
Friday
At Siegel Center, Richmond
Championship
Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.
CLASS 3
Tuesday
Semifinals
Spotswood (26-2) vs. Lakeland (19-7), at King’s Fork H.S., 6 p.m.
Booker T. Washington (19-10) vs. Lord Botetourt (24-3), at Salem Civic Center, 6 p.m.
Friday
At Siegel Center, Richmond
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
CLASS 2
Tuesday
Semifinals
Gate City (18-11) vs. Union (21-7), at UVa-Wise, 6 p.m.
Strasburg (26-3) vs. Luray (28-1), at Page County H.S., 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
At Siegel Center, Richmond
Championship
Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.
CLASS 1
Tuesday
Semifinals
Honaker (22-6) vs. PH-Glade Spring (25-2), at Emory & Henry College, 7 p.m.
Riverheads (15-9) vs. Surry County (25-4), at Sussex Central H.S., 6 p.m.
Thursday
At Siegel Center, Richmond
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
