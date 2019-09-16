Three couples who refused to answer the race question on their marriage license application are now asking a judge to rule the requirement unconstitutional without a trial.
In papers filed in U.S. District Court on Monday, Alexandria lawyer Victor Glasberg noted that Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring wrote in a memorandum last week that the question raises “serious constitutional questions.” A new form was created that allows applicants to decline to answer the question.
But Glasberg wrote Monday to U.S. District Judge Rossie Alston Jr., who sits in Alexandria, that “the racial labeling requirement [in Virginia law] needs a mercy killing, not a side-step. If our state government is not prepared flatly to concede what is implicit in the attorney general’s directive ... it falls to this court to do so.”
Asked for comment on the filings, a spokesman for Herring said Monday that “the new form and guidance will ensure that the plaintiffs, and all couples, can get married without having to label themselves. That’s the outcome everyone wanted and we were happy to help make it happen.”
A hearing had already been set for Oct. 4 on a motion for a preliminary injunction in the case, and Glasberg asked the judge to also consider the request to rule the provision of the law unconstitutional and enter a permanent injunction against the state officials.
The suit was filed on Sept. 5 by the couples who sought licenses in Arlington and Rockbridge counties and complained they were required to categorize themselves into “unscientific, highly controversial, misleading, useless and tainted categories.”
It was filed against the circuit court clerks for the two counties and the Virginia State Registrar, which collects vital records.
On Friday, in a memorandum sent to all the circuit clerks and deputy clerks in the state, Herring concluded that while circuit court clerks must ask people seeking a marriage license their race, they are not required to answer the question in order to obtain a license.
“At a minimum, any statute requiring a governmental official to deny a marriage license to an applicant who declines to provide information about his or her race would raise serious constitutional questions,” Herring wrote.
“Fantastic news! Applicants will no longer be required to list their race in order to marry. This is a step in the right direction. ... Now we can get our license,” Brandyn Churchill said Friday night on Twitter.
Churchill can now marry his fiancée, Sophie Rogers, on Oct. 19. The Lexington pair were one of three couples who filed suit in federal court in Alexandria on Sept. 5 challenging the requirement that they racially categorize themselves to qualify for a marriage license.
While happy they can now marry, Churchill also posted on Twitter that: “We will continue to challenge the constitutionality of the statute and have heard from legislators hoping to strike it from the VA code entirely. Step by step.”
In light of Herring’s opinion, the Division of Vital Records revised the marriage certificate form so it is clear that applicants for a marriage license can decline to answer the question about race.
“I appreciate the courage these couples showed in raising this issue,” Herring said on Friday, “and I wish them all the best in their lives together.”
