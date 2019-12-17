A pedestrian is being treated after he was struck by a motor vehicle earlier this week in Rocky Mount.

In a Tuesday news release, the town’s police department said the incident occurred Monday, about 7 a.m., at the intersection of West Church and South Main streets.

Alvin Hall, 81, was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. A hospital spokesman said he was listed in fair condition Tuesday night.

Police said the driver of the motor vehicle was charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian. That person’s name and details about the type of vehicle involved have not been released.

