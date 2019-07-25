Time rarely is on anyone’s side.
It passes too quickly when you’re having fun. It drags interminably when you’re waiting for something or someone.
Take the NFL preseason, for example.
It lasts six weeks and parts of three months before a regular-season game is played.
This is not necessary.
It is a waste of … what?
Yes, time.
And time is too precious to be wasted on endless hours of football practice in the summer’s heat.
Hold on, we’ve just received a bulletin.
“You can never have too many practices,” Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden said. “You have to get ready for a game … There’s a lot of different situations in football that we need to prepare for. Personnel groups, third down, red zone, short yardage, goal line, three tight end sets, four tight end sets, one tight end sets, four-receiver sets, five-receiver sets.”
Whoa, whoa, whoa, cowboy. You’re talking about getting ready for an entire season, not just a single game.
And there are teams with four tight ends?
No team is a better example of how pointless a long preseason can be than the Redskins.
The past two seasons, they have been wracked with injuries during the regular season. In 2018, eight players who started the first game of the season were not on the field for the last game of the season, five on offense, three on defense.
And during the season, the Redskins offensive line was so decimated, the team once signed a player the day before a game and used him in the game.
The Redskins’ starting quarterback in game 16 last season, Josh Johnson, wasn’t even on the 2018 training camp roster.
“There’s a lot to prepare for and the only way you can prepare, legitimately, is going out and letting the guys see it and make reactions,” Gruden insisted. “We can get the plays on tape and make the necessary adjustments. How do you evaluate a player? How do you make cuts if you don’t get these guys out here to practice?
“We have 86 guys out here trying their butts off to make a team and if we don’t give them a legitimate chance to make a play to make a team, that’s unfair to them.”
Players, care to chime in here?
“I feel like training camp is an opportunity for guys to bond and cultivate a relationship and come out and get better as a team,” tight end Vernon Davis said.
Pardon me but … yada … yada … yada.
Once the season starts and injuries occur, every team is scrambling to survive. Besides, a lot of bonds are broken when final cuts are made at the end of the preseason.
Davis is in his 14th NFL season. He looks to be in terrific shape. When could he be ready to play a game this season?
Davis smiled.
“I’m ready to go right now,” he said. “But, that’s just me. Just because one guy is ready, doesn’t mean the rest of the team is ready. Everybody’s different.”
Fair enough. There’s a big difference between someone beginning his 14th NFL season and someone, such as Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who started just 14 college games.
But as numerous players said after the first day of the Redskins’ training camp practice, football is football.
“Coaches have a lot of evaluating to do in the preseason, and it’s tough to do when you’re not tackling, not playing full speed,” outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan said.
Kerrigan is beginning his ninth preseason.
“You need the [preseason] games from that standpoint . . . I don’t know that you really need four,” Kerrigan said. “A lot of people would agree that four might be a couple too many.
“I hadn’t really thought about the totality of the preseason. It is a long time, six weeks before you play the first game. I don’t know if you necessarily need that much time because usually after the first couple of weeks you’re thinking, ‘OK, I’ve got my football legs underneath me. I’ve got my football wind.’ Five or six weeks might be a little long too.”
There’s no “might be” to it. Players are ready to go almost as soon as they report to training camp. So, practice two weeks, play two preseason games, throw in an inter-squad scrimmage against another NFL team if you’d like, and then get the real games started.
However, the NFL likes to drag the season out from the Thursday after Labor Day until the Super Bowl in the first week of February.
Fine, drag it out then. Give teams a second bye week. Maybe two weeks off will help prevent injuries and concussions. At the very least, another bye week would give players more time to recover from an injury instead of rushing back too soon.
That’s a valuable use of time, and time is too valuable to be wasted on an endless string of preseason practices.