The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs’ bus will log plenty of miles during the busiest travel week of the season. And their stress goes behind the hassles of packed highways during the holidays.
Urgency continues to mount for the struggling Dawgs (1-8-2), who will play three games in three nights — all in different cities — beginning with their visit to Fayetteville on Thanksgiving Day.
Roanoke plays at Knoxville on Friday before returning to the Berglund Center to play Birmingham on Saturday night.
Roanoke picked up a point with a 2-1 overtime loss against Huntsville last Friday before falling 4-2 to the same opponent the following night in Alabama. The Dawgs haven’t tasted victory in more than a month, having gone 0-7-1 since their lone victory at Macon on Oct. 25.
Searching for a spark, Roanoke was busy with the transactions this week. On Monday, the team announced that it had traded Joe Sova — a veteran defenseman who opened the season as an assistant captain – to Quad City for future considerations.
Sova appeared in all 11 games for Roanoke this season and had a goal and three assists.
Roanoke placed a goaltender on waivers for the second straight week in Michael Stiliadis, who went 0-3-0 with a 4.05 goals against average and .908 save percentage in five appearances for the Dawgs. Defenseman Dominick Horvath also was placed on waivers Tuesday after a two-week stint with the Dawgs.
On Wednesday, the Dawgs added goaltender Ian Sylves, defenseman Kyle Gonzalez and defenseman Nikolas Kalpouzos.
Sylves opened the season in Hungary playing for HK Budapest. He was with Macon last season, going 11-11-2 with a 2.66 GAA and .919 save percentage in the SPHL.
Gonzalez and Kalpouzos are both rookies who played in the Federal Professional Hockey League before joining Roanoke.
Fayetteville (9-1-1) has fattened up against the Dawgs this season, winning all five meetings. Roanoke has played Knoxville (8-2-1) just once, falling 7-4 on Nov. 2.
The Dawgs have yet to face Birmingham (5-3-2).
Roanoke’s eight-game winless streak is twice as long as any other team in the league has suffered this season. And while this week’s changes were defense-oriented, the Dawgs also need drastic improvement on offense. Their 270 shots on goal are 52 fewer than any other club in the circuit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.