Unity for all
With the 4th of July around the corner, it is a good time to reflect on the last six months. The first half of 2020 has been a challenging time for so many.
Hopefully the 4th will provide us with an opportunity to reflect on all the reasons we love this country, while also examining the challenges we still face.
With the importance of July 4th, July 2, 1964, is often forgotten. But July 2 is just as important because it’s when President Lyndon Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The Civil Rights Act was passed to help create equality for everyone in the United States by ending segregation in public places and banning employment discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin.
It is important today to remember what both July 2 and July 4 stand for and to always keep in mind, ”Work, and cooperation will equal success.”
STEVE HUPPERT
Christiansburg Town Council member
