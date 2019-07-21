The NRV Garden Tour committee, Friends of the Library and NRV Master Gardeners would like to thank all involved in our 24th annual tour.
From the garden owners to the volunteers and sponsors, the tour is a success because of you.
A special acknowledgement to The Roanoke Times, Tonia Moxley and Matt Gentry for assisting in our publicity with your wonderful article and photos.
The proceeds of this tour benefit our local library programs. Our search for future gardens is on and if you know of a hidden gem in your neighborhood in the NRV please share the information, lbrammer@vt.edu.
LYNN BRAMMER
Christiansburg