Not to be outdone by the NRA

I recently saw that the NRA gave Virginia House Majority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, $200,000 for his support.

I thought that was very nice.

Not to be outdone by the NRA, I will give any Republican member of the state General Assembly a $25 Walmart gift card for supporting gun control.

Oh, make that $30.

STEVE HUPPERT

Christiansburg Town Council member

