Not to be outdone by the NRA
I recently saw that the NRA gave Virginia House Majority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, $200,000 for his support.
I thought that was very nice.
Not to be outdone by the NRA, I will give any Republican member of the state General Assembly a $25 Walmart gift card for supporting gun control.
Oh, make that $30.
STEVE HUPPERT
Christiansburg Town Council member
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.