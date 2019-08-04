If you don’t feel anything exciting happens in Christiansburg you are in for a treat. Starting this fall a limited number of drones will be delivering small packages (3.3 pounds) to town residents.
Christiansburg has been selected as a test site for drone deliveries by Wing Aviation. They have successfully completed thousands of successful test deliveries in numerous locations. Christiansburg will be their first test site in the United States.
The town has been selected as a pilot community for a test of drone deliveries. The project will be going on for the next 12 months.
Drones are a faster, safer and cleaner alternative to other types of deliveries. Drones can transport small amounts of medicine, food and housewares in minutes instead of waiting hours when using other types of delivery.
In the coming weeks look for demonstrations and seminars concerning drones and how they will be used.
STEVE HUPPERT
Christiansburg Town Council member