Weather Alert

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG TO PLAGUE EARLY MORNING TRAVEL ONCE AGAIN... WHILE THE FOG THIS MORNING IS NOT AS WIDESPREAD AS IT WAS SATURDAY MORNING, AREAS OF FOG HAVE ONCE AGAIN DEVELOPED ACROSS MUCH OF THE FORECAST AREA WEST OF THE BLUE RIDGE EARLY THIS MORNING. THE FOG IS PARTICULARLY PREVALENT ALONG THE INTERSTATE 81 CORRIDOR BETWEEN CHILHOWIE AND CHRISTIANSBURG AS WELL AS ACROSS PARTS OF BOTETOURT AND ROCKBRIDGE COUNTIES FROM BUCHANAN TO LEXINGTON. FOG IS ALSO QUITE NOTABLE THROUGH THE UPPER JAMES RIVER BASIN AROUND COVINGTON AND HOT SPRINGS, AS WELL AS ACROSS THE MOUNTAINS FROM GRAYSON COUNTY SOUTHWEST TO WATAUGA COUNTY NC. THOSE PLANNING TRAVEL EARLY THIS MORNING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO ENCOUNTER VARIABLE VISIBILITY. VALLEYS AND AREAS NEAR BODIES OF WATER OR RIVERS COULD BE ENSHROUDED IN DENSE FOG WITH VISIBILITIES OF 1/4 MILE OR LESS, WHILE OTHER NEARBY LOCATIONS MAY EXPERIENCE LITTLE OR NO FOG. REDUCE SPEED, USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS, AND ALLOW EXTRA DISTANCE BETWEEN YOU AND THE VEHICLE IN FRONT OF YOU. IF THE FOG BECOMES MORE WIDESPREAD THAN CURRENTLY EXPECTED, IT MAY BE NECESSARY TO ISSUE A DENSE FOG ADVISORY FOR PARTS OF THE AREA. IN ANY CIRCUMSTANCE, THE FOG IS EXPECTED TO DISSIPATE WITHIN AN HOUR OR TWO AFTER SUNRISE.