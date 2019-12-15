I have shaken my head many times over Steve Huppert’s letters to the editor and felt them not worthy of the time to respond. However, his latest diatribe on Dec. 8 about Second Amendment sanctuary meetings must be addressed.
Like a lot of gun control advocates, he feels his opinion qualifies as fact. One of the quotes from his latest letter is “I wonder if the families and friends of the 1,000 individuals who are murdered in Virginia each year attended.” This statistic is simply false. The FBI Crimes in the U.S. report says there were 391 murders in Virginia in 2018 (That does not round off to 1,000). Of those murders, 297 were by firearms and of those by firearms, 141 were by handguns, 8 by rifles, 9 by shotguns and 143 by unknown firearms. Also, 94 of those murders were committed by knives, fists and other weapons. I don’t know how Huppert hopes to engage in a sensible discussion if he chooses to make his own facts.
I am really glad Huppert feels “personal weapons for individuals are fine” given that the Second Amendment and the Supreme Court have already guaranteed those rights to us. In the past, he has recommended we look to other states for guidance on our gun laws in Virginia. I wonder if he ever consults his own constituents on this matter.
Huppert always signs his letters as Christiansburg Town Council member. I wonder if he represents the entire council since none of the others offer any responses or opinions. Since I do not hold any kind of lofty position I will simply sign as:
JIM FELTS
Christiansburg and Montgomery County
