Reflection on Easter as important as ever
This year Easter is going to be different than it has been any time during our lives.
The coronavirus has bought death, illness, unemployment, bankruptcy and family separation. It has changed our lives. It has been a hardship on everyone.
As a member of the Christiansburg Town Council, I would like citizens of the New River Valley to follow the guidelines that have been established by federal, state and local government.
But most of all we need to remember what Easter stands for in today’s world. Make this a time to think about the future and how to support your family and neighbors. If we work together we will make it through this crisis.
Be safe, be kind, be supportive.
STEVE HUPPERT
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.