I recently read an article in the newspaper with the headline, “Pandemic highlights need for more open space.” The article stated because of Covid-19 an unprecedented number of people have ventured outside to enjoy the beginning of spring, and getting away from crowds as they walked alone or in small groups. It has been documented that getting exercise is a tremendous outlet for mental and physical health.
With gyms and aquatic centers operations suspended because of the pandemic, walking has become a main form of exercise. The Huckleberry Trail has almost turned in Interstate 81. Thank you to everyone who is being safe on the trail and maintaining appropriate social distancing and wearing masks
In times like this it is obvious more outdoor facilities are needed in Christiansburg. This has become not a ”want” but a “need” for the community. Even without the crisis locations are needed for individuals to exercise to help fight obesity and to help mental, heart and joint problems.
With that said, citizens are wondering why it is taking the town of Christiansburg so long to develop the Truman-Wilson property (behind Walmart). The town has been discussing and planning the park for several years. The roughly 60-acre parcel will give residents of the town and county something that will improve their quality of life and be beneficial for everyone.
Unfortunately, with the financial situation created by Covid-19, the timeline for the new park has been delayed. It is a matter of first things first, and running day to day town operations are the first requirements.
During the crisis residents are going to need to be patient, concerning the completion of the park. The park will be built; one hundred years from now all of us will be gone, but the park will be here, and the citizens of the New River Valley will be enjoying the fruits of our labors and dreams.
STEVE HUPPERT
Christiansburg Town Council member
